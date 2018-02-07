Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2017
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Neutral to Overweight. Wynn Resorts shares rose 8.75 percent to $177.50 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Horizon Global Corp (NYSE: HZN) from Underperform to Buy. Horizon Global shares rose 0.51 percent to close at $7.95 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Hold to Buy. PVH shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $146.93 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from In-Line to Outperform. Spirit Airlines rose 2.35 percent to $41.37 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Buy. Snap shares rose 21.76 percent to $17.12 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. ADM shares closed at $42 on Tuesday.
- DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Hold to Buy. Citigroup shares fell 0.29 percent to $74.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Perform to Outperform. Church & Dwight shares closed at $47.87 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lennar shares closed at $60.44 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush upgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Neutral to Outperform. Sprint shares rose 1.24 percent to $57.24 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW) from Neutral to Sell. Charles Schwab shares fell 2.01 percent to $51.80 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from Outperform to Neutral. Healthcare Services shares closed at $51.01 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ: CBOE) from Overweight to Neutral. Cboe Global Markets shares closed at $116.94 on Monday.
- Mizuho downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from Buy to Neutral. Chipotle shares fell 9.1 percent to $276.79 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Hovde Group downgraded BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) from Outperform to Market Perform. BankUnited closed at $39.67 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Klondex Mines Ltd (NYSE: KLDX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Klondex Mines shares closed at $1.89 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Black Hills Corp (NYSE: BKH) from Overweight to Neutral. Black Hills shares closed at $51.75 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital downgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) from Buy to Neutral. Wynn Resorts shares rose 7.9 percent to $176.13 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NetApp is set to $64. NetApp shares closed at $58.14 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSW: HPQ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for HP is set to $25. HP shares closed at $21.43 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apple is set to $161. Apple shares closed at $163.03 on Tuesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Keane Group is set to $18. Keane Group shares closed at $15.56 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Aimmune Therapeutics is set to $55. Aimmune Therapeutics closed at $35.80 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NCR is set to $39. NCR shares closed at $35.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cisco is set to $48. Cisco shares closed at $40.17 on Tuesday.
