Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel's Bearish Stance On Fitbit No Longer Applies, But Concerns Remain

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2018 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Stifel's Bearish Stance On Fitbit No Longer Applies, But Concerns Remain
Related FIT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: SOTU, ADP Employment Change, Apple Downgrade, And More
Fitbit up 1.9% as Stifel bumps to Hold (Seeking Alpha)

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) have lost more than 13 percent over the past year and are down nearly 85 percent since its 2015 initial public offering. While the company isn't out of the woods just yet, at least one analyst no longer sees the bearish case for the stock moving forward.

The Analyst

Stifel's Jim Duffy upgraded Fitbit's stock from Sell to Hold but with a price target lowered from $6 to $5.50.

The Thesis

Fitbit's path to profitability remains unlikely in 2018 and the longer-term profile of the smartwatch and fitness tracker company remains a concern, Duffy said in a note. The stock's nearly 25 percent decline since the end of November, however, now creates a more balanced risk to reward profile. Specifically, the company holds more than $3 per share in cash and the Fitbit brand remains relevant which will offer a "backstop to valuation."

Fitbit's Charge 2 watch "led consumer demand" during the 2017 holiday period, but the Ionic smartwatch saw a "more muted" launch. As a whole, the research firm's channel partners exited the holiday season in a better inventory position on a year-over-year basis, which implies a "favorable" start to the first half of 2018.

Duffy's revised $5.50 price target is based on a 0.4 times multiple TEV/Sales on a revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Price Action

Shares of Fitbit were trading lower by 0.2 percent Wednesday at $5.18.

Related Links:

Off To The Races: Comparing Fitbit's New Ionic With Its Smart Watch Competitors

9 Struggling Companies That Could Pivot To Blockchain

Image Credit: MorePix (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for FIT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Stifel NicolausUpgradesSellHold
Jan 2018Roth CapitalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Dec 2017Stifel NicolausDowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for FIT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Charge 2 Fitness Tracker Jim DuffyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FIT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 31, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: SOTU, ADP Employment Change, Apple Downgrade, And More
AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
9 Struggling Companies That Could Pivot To Blockchain
33 Biggest Movers From Friday
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FIT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.