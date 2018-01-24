Energen Vs. Range Resources: A Commodity Pair Trade From Morgan Stanley
Exploration and production companies are likely to update investors in their first-quarter reports on budgets and returning cash to shareholders, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Evan Calio.
The Thesis
The upcoming earnings season will likely show E&P companies are taking a more disciplined approach to their capital spending and embracing a growing trend of returning cash to shareholders, Calio said in a Wednesday report. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Morgan Stanley announced the following two ratings changes:
Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) was upgraded from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target boosted from $56 to $75.
- Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) was downgraded from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from $17 to $14.
Energen: Improved Execution
Energen's stock will likely move higher as investors recognize management's improved execution, rising capital efficiency and a quality asset base, the analysts said. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company boasts a best-in-class balance sheet, which gives the stock downside support, Calio said. In an environment of rising oil prices, the balance sheet could be tapped to take part in a consolidation trend that's expected to start later this year, he said.
Energen's stock multiple of trading at a three-turn discount to its Permian peers on a 2018 EV/EBITDA basis implies it is a "vastly lower quality" compared to its peers, the analyst said. This thinking is "inaccurate" given the company's strong exposure in the Delaware and Midland basins; low leverage among its peers; and above-average debt-adjusted production per share growth, Calio said.
Range Resources: Few Positive Catalysts Ahead
Despite boasting "high quality" assets, Range Resources' stock offers investors a "weak" risk-to-reward profile, according to Morgan Stanley. Calio named six reasons to avoid the stock:
- A weak natural gas outlook.
- A slowing growth profile.
- A lack of confidence in the management team.
- Challenges to reduce its high leverage.
- An already "frustrated" shareholder base.
- Concerns over its core assets in Terryville.
The most notable catalyst for Range Resources, a reset in gas prices, won't materialize until the 2018-2019 heating season, Calio said. Other catalysts, including the sale of its Mid-Continent (Oklahoma) and Northeast Pennsylvania positions, could only result in a "modest reduction" of its leverage to a high 2x range, according to Morgan Stanley.
Latest Ratings for EGN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Dec 2017
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Underweight
|Dec 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
