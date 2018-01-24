Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Energen Vs. Range Resources: A Commodity Pair Trade From Morgan Stanley

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2018 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
Energen Vs. Range Resources: A Commodity Pair Trade From Morgan Stanley
Related EGN
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2017
Related RRC
The Market In 5 Minutes: Border Wall, Allscripts Cyber Attack, Tesla's New Pay Plan
10 Worst Stocks Of 2017
Nat gas futures sizzle as forecasts expect February cold blast (Seeking Alpha)

Exploration and production companies are likely to update investors in their first-quarter reports on budgets and returning cash to shareholders, according to Morgan Stanley. 

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Evan Calio

The Thesis

The upcoming earnings season will likely show E&P companies are taking a more disciplined approach to their capital spending and embracing a growing trend of returning cash to shareholders, Calio said in a Wednesday report. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Morgan Stanley announced the following two ratings changes: 

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) was upgraded from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target boosted from $56 to $75.

  • Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) was downgraded from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from $17 to $14.

Energen: Improved Execution

Energen's stock will likely move higher as investors recognize management's improved execution, rising capital efficiency and a quality asset base, the analysts said. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company boasts a best-in-class balance sheet, which gives the stock downside support, Calio said. In an environment of rising oil prices, the balance sheet could be tapped to take part in a consolidation trend that's expected to start later this year, he said. 

Energen's stock multiple of trading at a three-turn discount to its Permian peers on a 2018 EV/EBITDA basis implies it is a "vastly lower quality" compared to its peers, the analyst said. This thinking is "inaccurate" given the company's strong exposure in the Delaware and Midland basins; low leverage among its peers; and above-average debt-adjusted production per share growth, Calio said. 

Range Resources: Few Positive Catalysts Ahead

Despite boasting "high quality" assets, Range Resources' stock offers investors a "weak" risk-to-reward profile, according to Morgan Stanley. Calio named six reasons to avoid the stock:

  • A weak natural gas outlook.
  • A slowing growth profile. 
  • A lack of confidence in the management team.
  • Challenges to reduce its high leverage.
  • An already "frustrated" shareholder base.
  • Concerns over its core assets in Terryville.

The most notable catalyst for Range Resources, a reset in gas prices, won't materialize until the 2018-2019 heating season, Calio said. Other catalysts, including the sale of its Mid-Continent (Oklahoma) and Northeast Pennsylvania positions, could only result in a "modest reduction" of its leverage to a high 2x range, according to Morgan Stanley. 

Related Links:

12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Latest Ratings for EGN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Dec 2017JP MorganDowngradesNeutralUnderweight
Dec 2017Credit SuisseInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for EGN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Evan Calio exploration and production gasAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EGN + RRC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Border Wall, Allscripts Cyber Attack, Tesla's New Pay Plan
10 Worst Stocks Of 2017
Credit Suisse: Warmer Weather Impacts Natural Gas Storage
Natural Gas: Morgan Stanley's 2018 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on EGN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.