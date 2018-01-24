Exploration and production companies are likely to update investors in their first-quarter reports on budgets and returning cash to shareholders, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Evan Calio.

The Thesis

The upcoming earnings season will likely show E&P companies are taking a more disciplined approach to their capital spending and embracing a growing trend of returning cash to shareholders, Calio said in a Wednesday report. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Morgan Stanley announced the following two ratings changes:

Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) was upgraded from Equal-weight to Overweight with a price target boosted from $56 to $75.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE: RRC) was downgraded from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target lowered from $17 to $14.

Energen: Improved Execution

Energen's stock will likely move higher as investors recognize management's improved execution, rising capital efficiency and a quality asset base, the analysts said. The Birmingham, Alabama-based company boasts a best-in-class balance sheet, which gives the stock downside support, Calio said. In an environment of rising oil prices, the balance sheet could be tapped to take part in a consolidation trend that's expected to start later this year, he said.

Energen's stock multiple of trading at a three-turn discount to its Permian peers on a 2018 EV/EBITDA basis implies it is a "vastly lower quality" compared to its peers, the analyst said. This thinking is "inaccurate" given the company's strong exposure in the Delaware and Midland basins; low leverage among its peers; and above-average debt-adjusted production per share growth, Calio said.

Range Resources: Few Positive Catalysts Ahead

Despite boasting "high quality" assets, Range Resources' stock offers investors a "weak" risk-to-reward profile, according to Morgan Stanley. Calio named six reasons to avoid the stock:

A weak natural gas outlook.

A slowing growth profile.

A lack of confidence in the management team.

Challenges to reduce its high leverage.

An already "frustrated" shareholder base.

Concerns over its core assets in Terryville.

The most notable catalyst for Range Resources, a reset in gas prices, won't materialize until the 2018-2019 heating season, Calio said. Other catalysts, including the sale of its Mid-Continent (Oklahoma) and Northeast Pennsylvania positions, could only result in a "modest reduction" of its leverage to a high 2x range, according to Morgan Stanley.

