Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) soared after its third quarter earnings report in October exceeded expectations. Here is a quick guide of what to expect when the company reports its fourth quarter results on Feb. 1.

The Analyst

Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba maintains a Buy rating on Amazons' stock with a price target boosted from $1,300 to $1,500.

The Thesis

Chukumba is modeling the following for EPS of $1.86, 38 percent net sales growth, AWS growth rate of 50 percent, and a 10 basis point year-over-year operating margin decline.

Here is a summary of what investors should focus on:

Commentary surrounding Amazon's line of consumer electronics after a better-than-expected holiday sales performance.

North America and AWS profitability after two quarters of operating margin declines in both units.

Any commentary from management relating to advertising strategy.

Any plans for President Trump's tax reform.

Price Action

Shares of Amazon were trading higher by 2 percent and hit a new all-time high of $1,354.64 Tuesday.

