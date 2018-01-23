Analyst: What To Watch For In Amazon's Q4 Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) soared after its third quarter earnings report in October exceeded expectations. Here is a quick guide of what to expect when the company reports its fourth quarter results on Feb. 1.
The Analyst
Loop Capital Markets' Anthony Chukumba maintains a Buy rating on Amazons' stock with a price target boosted from $1,300 to $1,500.
The Thesis
Chukumba is modeling the following for EPS of $1.86, 38 percent net sales growth, AWS growth rate of 50 percent, and a 10 basis point year-over-year operating margin decline.
Here is a summary of what investors should focus on:
- Commentary surrounding Amazon's line of consumer electronics after a better-than-expected holiday sales performance.
- North America and AWS profitability after two quarters of operating margin declines in both units.
- Any commentary from management relating to advertising strategy.
- Any plans for President Trump's tax reform.
Price Action
Shares of Amazon were trading higher by 2 percent and hit a new all-time high of $1,354.64 Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Loop Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Dec 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
