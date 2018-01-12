The Case For Amazon $2K
For many investors, the case for Amazon.com, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMZN)'s stock appreciating to $2,000 per share seems like a far-fetched targer, but a major Wall Street firm sees the valuation as a real possibility.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak maintains an Overweight rating on Amazon with a $1,250 price target.
The Thesis
Nowak laid out the argument for Amazon's stock to be worth around $2,000 per share or roughly $1 trillion last year, and his core thesis is essentially unchanged. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The analyst presented the math behind a $2,000-per-share upside for Amazon in November as follows:
- Core retail business: $600 billion or $815 per share.
- AWS: $270 billion or $555 per share.
- Subscription: $69 billion or $141 per share.
- Other/Advertising: $55 billion or $112 per share.
The analyst revised his sum-of-the-parts valuation in a Friday note:
- Core retail business: $402 billion or $815 per share (3P business) plus $191 billion or $388 per share (1P business).
- AWS: $273 billion or $555 per share.
- Subscription: $69 billion or $141 per share.
- Advertising/Other: $55 billion or $112 per share.
Price Action
Shares of Amazon hit a new all-time high of $1,305.45 on Friday and were last seen trading higher by more than 2 percent on the day.
Photo courtesy of Amazon.
Latest Ratings for AMZN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Dec 2017
|Evercore ISI Group
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2017
|Moffett Nathanson
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
