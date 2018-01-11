Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs' 3 Top Utilities Stocks In 2018
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 11, 2018 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs' 3 Top Utilities Stocks In 2018
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
Avangrid's $600M Notes To Fund Transmission And Green Project
Related NI
Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Last Week Of October
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 14, 2017

Last year’s tax reform inspired a spate of analyst upgrades across industries.

The latest beneficiary? Utilities.

The Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Lapides upgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) and NiSources Inc. (NYSE: NI) from Neutral to Buy and increased their respective price targets from $35 to $38 and from $27 to $29. He also initiated coverage on Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) with a Buy with a $60 price target.

The Thesis

The positive initiation on Avangrid is anchored in the firm’s expanded investment in unregulated wind and solar assets, coupled with expected 9-percent compound annual earnings per share growth, 8-percent annual dividend growth and 15-percent revenue growth through 2020, Lapides said. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“We expect AGR’s regulated electric and gas utilities to benefit from (1) forward test years in NY and CT and rate cases not needed in ME, (2) opportunities for rate base growth via investment in transmission, gas, infrastructure replacement, etc., with capital spending consisting of growth projects and projects eligible for trackers — offering limited regulatory lag, and (3) decoupling — and therefore no sensitivity to changes in demand growth or shrinkage," the analyst said. 

Goldman expects OGE to benefit from tax reform and views it attractively following recent underperformance. NiSources is seen to be undervalued for its top EPS and above-average dividend per share growth.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Avangrid was up 2.04 percent at $48.97, OGE 1.65 percent at $31.40 and NiSource down slightly at $24.13. 

Related Links:

Analyst Upgrades Eversource, Projects 12% Upside Potential

Walmart Announces Pay Increases, Expanded Benefits After Tax Cut

Latest Ratings for AGR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2017Wells FargoDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Oct 2017JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AGR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs Michael Lapides UtilitiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NI + AGR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2018
Avangrid's $600M Notes To Fund Transmission And Green Project
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AGR
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.