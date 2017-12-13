Analyst Upgrades Eversource, Projects 12% Upside Potential
Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is attractively valued and remains poised for 12-percent upside from current levels, according to a Morgan Stanley analyst.
The Analyst
Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from Equal-weight to Overweight and upped the price target from $70 to $72.
The company is one of the analyst's top large-cap regulated picks into 2018.
The Thesis
Eversource Energy stock gives no credit for the $1.6-billion Northern Pass Transmission, or NTP, project and values the core utilities at a discount, McDermott said in a Wednesday note. The low end of the company's 5-7 percent growth guidance is achievable even without NTP, McDermott said.
The analyst sees potential upside even without Northern Pass, and considers the project a "free option," worth up to $5 to $5.50 per share if it is completed.
The core utilities deserve a premium, given constructive regulatory relationships, a high-quality balance sheet, strong management team, limited exposure to tax reform and long-term growth driven by New England clean energy policies, according to Morgan Stanley.
The Price Action
The shares of Eversource Energy are up over 16 percent year-to-date.
Latest Ratings for ES
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Nov 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Oct 2017
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
