Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Upgrades Eversource, Projects 12% Upside Potential
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2017 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Upgrades Eversource, Projects 12% Upside Potential
Related ES
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
6 High Tax Paying Stocks To Watch

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is attractively valued and remains poised for 12-percent upside from current levels, according to a Morgan Stanley analyst. 

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from Equal-weight to Overweight and upped the price target from $70 to $72.

The company is one of the analyst's top large-cap regulated picks into 2018.

The Thesis

Eversource Energy stock gives no credit for the $1.6-billion Northern Pass Transmission, or NTP, project and values the core utilities at a discount, McDermott said in a Wednesday note. The low end of the company's 5-7 percent growth guidance is achievable even without NTP, McDermott said.

The analyst sees potential upside even without Northern Pass, and considers the project a "free option," worth up to $5 to $5.50 per share if it is completed.

The core utilities deserve a premium, given constructive regulatory relationships, a high-quality balance sheet, strong management team, limited exposure to tax reform and long-term growth driven by New England clean energy policies, according to Morgan Stanley. 

The Price Action

The shares of Eversource Energy are up over 16 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

Best Sector ETFs For September: Playing It Safe

With Utilities Valuations Looking Full, Which Names Are Still A Buy?

Latest Ratings for ES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Devin McDermott Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ES)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2017
6 High Tax Paying Stocks To Watch
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on ES

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.