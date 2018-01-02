Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: How Lower NFL Ratings Cost CBS

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 02, 2018 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: How Lower NFL Ratings Cost CBS
Related CBS
'Downsizing' Fizzles At Box Office, Does Little For Viacom's Unimpressive 2017
Analyst: Astute Investors Will Take Profits In 21st Century Fox Now

The National Football League's poor ratings are a reason for investors to pull back on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS)'s stock, according to one Wall Street analyst.

The Analyst

Macquarie Research's Tim Nollen downgraded CBS' stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target lowered from $69 to $60.

The Thesis

CBS' NFL ratings have fallen 8 percent through the end of December 2017, but this isn't necessarily a new trend or one driven by hurricanes, Nollen said in the downgrade report. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

CBS' NFL ratings have seen two years of "material declines," and it may be safe to conclude this is due to structural changes in consumer viewing habits, Nollen said. The rights to CBS' Thursday nights are up for renewal this season, Nollen said — and the company "may do well to back away.

"And while it's still a ways off to Sunday NFL renewals after the 2022 season, it's not too early to start wondering what happens if CBS either has to endure a margin hit to keep them, or risk losing them to an internet buyer," the analyst said. 

CBS' TV ads are also under pressure, Nollen said. Third-quarter ad revenues as a whole fell 3 percent, and viewership trends for comedies and procedurals in the fourth quarter are negative, including "Kevin Can Wait," where viewership is down 20 percent year-over-year on a live basis. "Scorpion" is down 28 percent and "Superior Donuts" is down 26 percent, according to Macquarie. 

Price Action

Related Links:

Pizza Politics: Rival Pie Slingers Don't Echo Papa John's NFL Protest Complaints

A Closer Look At The NFL And Taxes

Latest Ratings for CBS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Dec 2017Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2017Morgan StanleyReinstatesOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CBS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: football Macquarie Research nfl telecomAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS)

'Downsizing' Fizzles At Box Office, Does Little For Viacom's Unimpressive 2017
Analyst: Astute Investors Will Take Profits In 21st Century Fox Now
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 14, 2017
Advertisers Now Spend More On Digital Than TV
How Matt Lauer's Departure Will Impact 'Today' And NBC
How The New Communication Services Sector Could Look
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CBS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.