Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric 'Moving In The Right Direction,' But Tigress Not Buyers Right Now

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2017 8:52am   Comments
Share:
General Electric 'Moving In The Right Direction,' But Tigress Not Buyers Right Now
Related GE
Has The Crypto Craze Killed The Marijuana Investing Buzz?
AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
Wall Street Breakfast: 2017 Comes To A Close (Seeking Alpha)

It's been a rough year for General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), highlighted by a CEO change and a drastic reduction to its dividend payout. While the company has taken steps it believes can turn itself around, not all of Wall Street is convinced the stock is a buy at its depressed levels.

The Analyst

Tigress Financial Partners' Ivan Feinseth maintains a Neutral rating on GE's stock.

The Thesis

GE's management team communicated a game-plan of transforming its three strongest business franchises, including aviation, healthcare services, and power generation, Feinseth said in a note. The company will look to divest other business lines and allocate capital to creating future shareholder returns. Management's main message to investors is that it is adding value to its core business lines and the large reduction to its dividend is a "bold step in the company's turnaround."

Nevertheless, 2018 will prove to be a transition year for the GE as management's strategy is long-term in nature with minimal if any focus on near-term share price returns, the analyst said. GE's stock has likely found a bottom near Thursday's multi-year low of $17.25 and there is "little downside from current levels."

It will take some time for the company to show investors positive Business Performance trends and investors may want to consider staying on the sidelines until various performance metrics improve or new catalysts emerge that could generate shareholder value creation.

Price Action

Shares of GE are down 45 percent since the start of 2017.

Related Links:

Cramer Wants GE's Entire Board Added To His 'Wall Of Shame,' Faults Immelt And Flannery

General Electric Is A 'Screaming Buy' And 'Spectacular Opportunity,' Analyst Says

Image Credit: Momoneymoproblemz (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Nov 2017Langenberg & CompanyUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial PartnersAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Has The Crypto Craze Killed The Marijuana Investing Buzz?
AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
9 Struggling Companies That Could Pivot To Blockchain
GE Procures Plum Aviation Contract For Australian Project
PETA Leverages Shareholder Power, Calls On SeaWorld To End All Animal Breeding
Hologic: Meet Goldman Sach's New 'Conviction Buy'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.