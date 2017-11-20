Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

General Electric Is A 'Screaming Buy' And 'Spectacular Opportunity,' Analyst Says

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2017 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
General Electric Is A 'Screaming Buy' And 'Spectacular Opportunity,' Analyst Says
Related GE
5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
Barron's Picks And Pans: IBM, GE, Procter & Gamble And More
DivGro Pulse: November 2017 (Seeking Alpha)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)'s valuation took a hit last week when the company announced a dividend cut and an update on its business that disappointed many investors.

The Expert

Larry McDonald, founder of the Bear Traps Report.

The Strategy

At a time when many investors are pulling the plug on GE's stock, McDonald said it gives investors a "spectacular opportunity." 

The Thesis

GE shares are set up for a "very unusual opportunity" for two key reasons, McDonald said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

First, despite Moody's Investors Service downgrading the company, the credit markets aren't showing signs of worry, he said. Second, GE's story is likely to improve over the next six months, which implies the stock is a "screaming buy" at current levels.

Also, a new management team running GE, led byrecently appointed CEO John Flannery, is a positive catalyst for the stock, McDonald said. As is typically the case with any new CEO, they "come out with a lot of truths that the previous management wouldn't unearth."

Price Action

Shares of GE were trading lower by more than 1.5 percent Monday afternoon at $17.91, within striking distance of the stock's 52-week low of $17.46.

Related Links:

Cramer Wants GE's Entire Board Added To His 'Wall Of Shame,' Faults Immelt And Flannery

After GE Slashes Its Dividend, Who Will Be Next?

Latest Ratings for GE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017RBC CapitalDowngradesOutperformSector Perform
Nov 2017Langenberg & CompanyUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for GE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: General Electric John Flannery Larry McDonald The Bear Traps ReportAnalyst Color CNBC Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

5 Key Technical Levels To Watch Today
Barron's Picks And Pans: IBM, GE, Procter & Gamble And More
Slump In Oil, Overseas Markets Puts Stock Indices On The Defensive
Cramer Wants GE's Entire Board Added To His 'Wall Of Shame,' Faults Immelt And Flannery
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Electric
The Only High-Yield Dow Stock Making New Highs Is...
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on GE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.