Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oxford, PVH: The Retailers In Fashion At B. Riley FBR
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2017 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Oxford, PVH: The Retailers In Fashion At B. Riley FBR
Related OXM
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2017
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Related PVH
Strong Start To The Holiday Season Aids PVH Corp Outlook
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Piper boosts holiday sales outlook (Seeking Alpha)

Retail has rode the market rotation to annual highs and clothing manufacturers at the heart of the sector have been rewarded with favorable ratings.

B. Riley FBR came out positive on two apparel companies and ambivalent on two others Friday.

The Rating

Analyst Susan Anderson resumed coverage on:

  • Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) with a Buy and $84 price target;
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) with a Buy and $155 target;
  • Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) with a Neutral and $17 target; and
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) with a Neutral and $36 target.

The Thesis

Oxford Industries: Amid Southern Tide’s growth in wholesale expansion and store openings, Lilly Pulitzer’s product and consumer expansion and Tommy Bahama’s flow improvement between full-price stores and outlets, Anderson said she considers Oxford poised to outperform. (See Anderson's track record here.) 

“OXM has best-in-class brands with limited exposure to department stores,” the analyst said. 

PVH: Anderson forecasts PVH driving revenue growth through Calvin Klein sales in Europe and Tommy Hilfiger in Asia. Expense leverage, gross margin expansion and FX improvements are seen to expand margins.

Guess?: Anticipated outperformance in international segments and improving wholesale trends in the Americas are expected to be offset by enduring challenges in American retail comps. The stock is up 46 percent since mid-August, and Anderson said a neutral outlook dependent on trends in the western hemisphere.

G-III Apparel: Having popped 21 percent since September, G-III is expected to improve wholesale business but extend its timeline for an outlet turnaround and ramping of the Donna Karan and Karl Lagerfeld lines.

Price Action

Oxford closed up 0.77 percent at $74.70 Friday; Guess? down 2.12 percent at $17.53, PVH down marginally at $135.60 and G-III down 0.24 percent at $37.07.

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) was trading near its opening rate at $45.51. 

Related Links:

With Dad Shoes In Fashion, Is Skechers Set For Big 2018?

Ralph Lauren Is Executing A 'Tough' Fashion Turnaround, Says BofA

Latest Ratings for OXM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017B. RileyReinstatesBuyBuy
Dec 2017NeedhamDowngradesBuyHold
Jul 2017NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for OXM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: B. Riley FBR Susan AndersonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIII + GES)

Stocks Going Ex Dividend The Second Week Of December
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
18 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on OXM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.