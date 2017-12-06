Market Overview

After A Mixed Q3, Dave & Buster's Remains Top Pick At Maxim

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2017 11:31am   Comments
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported a mixed third quarter earnings report, but contained multiple encouraging metrics to support the bullish case for owning the stock.

The Analyst

Maxim Group's Stephen Anderson maintains a Buy rating on Dave & Buster's' stock with a price target boosted from $78 to $84.

The Thesis

Dave & Buster's reported an EPS beat, but revenue of $250 million fell short of the $255.7 million the Street was expecting while a 1.3 percent comp decline was worse than the 1.1 percent the Street was modeling although at least 50 basis points of the decline are due to recent natural disasters, Anderson said in a note. Beyond the headline numbers, the company is seeing signs of success in boosting higher-margin amusement products as a percentage of overall sales.

Meanwhile, restaurant-level EBITDA margin of 25.9 percent did fall by 20 basis points from a year ago but came in better than the 25.0 percent the Street was expecting, the analyst said. Likewise, the reported operating margin of 8.0 percent exceeded the 7.0 percent the Street was expecting and solidifies management's tight cost controls, especially on labor costs.

Bottom line, as the company continues to emphasize higher-margin entertainment revenue, the stock could become a margin improvement story. Also, same-restaurant sales are expected to normalize in the next few quarters and stabilize at a 2 to 3 percent pace.

Price Action

Shares of Dave & Buster's were trading higher by more than 5 percent.

Latest Ratings for PLAY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Longbow ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Oct 2017Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Sep 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PLAY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amusement entertainment Maxim Group Stephen AndersonAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

