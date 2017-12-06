10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2017
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $960.97 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 1.99 percent to $16.43 in after-hours trading.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Tuesday. AeroVironment shares jumped 22.54 percent to $53.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $609.89 million after the closing bell. Lululemon shares fell 1.28 percent to close at $66.36 on Tuesday.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Dave & Buster's shares climbed 8.91 percent to $57.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $131.67 million. H & R Block shares fell 0.34 percent to $26.20 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- RH (NYSE: RH) posted in-line earnings for its third quarter. RH shares declined 1.32 percent to $102.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) to have earned $4.51 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion in the latest quarter. Broadcom will release earnings after the markets close. Broadcom shares declined 0.74 percent to close at $261.65 on Tuesday.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) reported downbeat sales for its third quarter and issued weak FY17 sales guidance. Oxford Industries shares slipped 0.48 percent to close at $66.18 on Tuesday.
- After the closing bell, Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $807.50 million. Tailored Brands shares rose 0.53 percent to $17.00 in after-hours trading.
- Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) reported a $50 million stock offering. Editas Medicine shares dropped 3.81 percent to $26.25 in the after-hours trading session.
