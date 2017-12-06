10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2017

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $960.97 million before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 1.99 percent to $16.43 in after-hours trading.

