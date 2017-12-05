Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Argus Books A Lower Rating On Expedia After Guidance Cut

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2017 2:28pm   Comments
Share:
Argus Books A Lower Rating On Expedia After Guidance Cut
Related EXPE
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2017
Morgan Stanley's Top 4 Takeaways From Amazon's AWS Conference
Argus cautious on Expedia (Seeking Alpha)

Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) failed to meet the consensus forecast in its Oct. 26 third quarter earnings report. The stock traded sharply lower and has yet to improve.

The Analyst

Argus Research's John Staszak downgraded Expedia from Buy to Hold and maintained a long-term Buy rating on the stock.

The Thesis

The analyst downgraded Expedia due to company's lower 2018 guidance and potentially higher spending on employee compensation, technology and marketing next year, he said. (See Staszak's track record here.) 

The higher spending is necessary in order to compete, but will have a negative impact on operative margins and free cash flow, the analyst said. Expedia will benefit over time from growth in online travel bookings, as well as increased business in China and other emerging markets, Staszak said. 

Argus projects an increase in gross margin to 19.6 percent due to cost savings from the Orbitz acquisition and growth in the higher-margin advertising business.

Expedia is fairly valued at 27.4 times the 2017 EPS estimate, Staszak said. 

The Price Action

Expedia fell around 0.6 percent Tuesday and has fallen 17.5 percent since the earnings report. 

Related Links:

3 Stocks Moving On Expedia's Q3 Miss

How Hotel Suites Can Compete With Airbnb And Vacation Rentals 

Latest Ratings for EXPE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017ArgusDowngradesBuyHold
Oct 2017JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EXPE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Argus Research John StaszakAnalyst Color Downgrades Travel Analyst Ratings General

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXPE)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2017
Morgan Stanley's Top 4 Takeaways From Amazon's AWS Conference
A Sell-Side Takeaway From Amazon's re:Invent 2017 Conference
Credit Suisse Adjusts Its Top Picks List In A Record-Breaking Market
Expedia, Twitter, And More: Fast Money Halftime Report Traders Share Their Picks
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on EXPE

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.