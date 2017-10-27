Shares of Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) plummeted nearly 20 percent Friday after the company revised its earnings outlook for the year lower. During a conference call with analysts, the company also provided a cautious outlook for next year.

While some of Wall Street's top analysts, including UBS's Eric Sheridan, continue to see the bullish case in owning Expedia's stock, nearly the entire online travel agency was trading lower on Friday in reaction to Expedia's concerning outlook.

Nevertheless, Expedia's large sell-off on Friday erases the majority of the stock's gains throughout 2017 and is higher by just 6 percent since the start of 2017 and is now down 5 percent over a one-year period.

Shares of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LEXEA) were trading lower by nearly 20 percent as well although the move shouldn't come as a surprise. The holding company owns an interest stake in Expedia along with Bodybuilding.com.

Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN), considered to be the leader in the online travel space, saw its shares lose more than 2.5 percent Friday. The company is scheduled to report its third quarter earnings on Nov. 6.

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) were less impacted by Expedia's announcement but still lower by nearly 2 percent at $37.03.

