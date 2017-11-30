Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) reported Wednesday its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report, which may call into question the price tag the company may receive in the future should it proceed with the sale of its Qdoba chain.

The Analyst

UBS analyst Dennis Geiger maintains a Neutral rating on Jack in the Box's stock with an unchanged $105 price target.

The Thesis

Jack reported a 1-percent decline in system-wide same-store sales, while an overall earnings miss could be attributed to Qdoba's poor sales, margins and impairments, Geiger said in a note. Adding to the negative sentiment is the fact that management offered no meaningful update as to the sale of Qdoba, which was recently reported to be in the late stages.

The company won't issue fiscal 2018 guidance until the completion of all strategic alternatives for Qdoba is completed, the analyst said. This would merely add to investor concerns given the heightened competitive environment in the restaurant industry. Nevertheless, Jack's stock at current levels may not fully reflect the value which can be unlocked through a sale of Qdoba, especially given the core Jack in the Box's progress towards a 95 percent franchise ownership profile.

Price Action

Shares of Jack in the Box were trading lower by more than 4.6 percent at $97.44 Thursday morning.

Related Links:

Baird Makes The Case Why Jack In The Box Should Sell Qdoba

Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December

Latest Ratings for JACK Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral Nov 2017 Wells Fargo Maintains Outperform Oct 2017 Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Market Perform Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for JACK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dennis Geiger Qdoba UBSAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.