Oppenheimer's Top Stock Picks For December
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2017 9:29am   Comments
As we enter the last month of the year, a look back shows fairly strong performances by the equity markets. The Dow Industrials Average is at a record high and is closing in on another psychological resistance point around 24,000. The broader S&P 500 Index is just shy of its all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite, despite Wednesday's pullback, is also trading slightly off its closing high.

Stock picking in an overbought market is a tough assignment for even the most astute of the traders. For those looking to make money in an overbought market, Oppenheimer just released a list of 29 top picks. 

All the identified top picks are rated Outperform. The healthcare sector, consisting of pharma, biotech, medical device and healthcare providers, had eight stocks in the top pick list, followed by industrial and business services and technology sectors, with six each.

Here's the list of stocks that Oppenheimer suggested for consideration.

Food, Grocery and Consumer Products

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL)

Hardlines Retail and e-commerce

Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

Specialty Retailing

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)

Restaurants

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)

Financial Institutions Group

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

Healthcare/Biotech/Pharma/Medical Devices

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)
Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT)
CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)
Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)
CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI)
Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)

Industrials & Business Services

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO)
Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)
Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE: JCI)
Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI)
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Technology

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)
FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE)
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT)
Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI)
Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)

Telecommunication & Internet

American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT)
ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI)
Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN)

