As we enter the last month of the year, a look back shows fairly strong performances by the equity markets. The Dow Industrials Average is at a record high and is closing in on another psychological resistance point around 24,000. The broader S&P 500 Index is just shy of its all-time high, while the Nasdaq Composite, despite Wednesday's pullback, is also trading slightly off its closing high.

Stock picking in an overbought market is a tough assignment for even the most astute of the traders. For those looking to make money in an overbought market, Oppenheimer just released a list of 29 top picks.

All the identified top picks are rated Outperform. The healthcare sector, consisting of pharma, biotech, medical device and healthcare providers, had eight stocks in the top pick list, followed by industrial and business services and technology sectors, with six each.

Here's the list of stocks that Oppenheimer suggested for consideration.

Food, Grocery and Consumer Products

• Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL)

Hardlines Retail and e-commerce

• Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)

Specialty Retailing

• Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS)

Restaurants

• Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)

Financial Institutions Group

• CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT)

• American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)

Healthcare/Biotech/Pharma/Medical Devices

• Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO)

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

• Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT)

• CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY)

• Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH)

• CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI)

• Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT)

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA)

Industrials & Business Services

• XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO)

• Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ)

• Johnson Controls International plc Ordinary Share (NYSE: JCI)

• Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL)

• Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI)

• Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Technology

• Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO)

• FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE)

• Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

• FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT)

• Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI)

• Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO)

Telecommunication & Internet

• American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT)

• ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI)

• Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN)

