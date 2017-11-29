Many investors are concerned with Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)'s earnings report, including net subscription guidance and other reported metrics.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Monika Garg maintains an Overweight rating on Autodesk's stock with a price target lowered from $136 to $134.

The Thesis

Autodesk reported third quarter results Tuesday, including report lower net subscriber additions and lowering its full fiscal year 2018 net subscription addition guidance at the high end, Garg said in a research report. (See Garg's track record here.)

The reduction could be attributed to fewer cloud promotion activities and a higher mix of customers shifting to lower volume but higher-priced products, Garg said. At the same time, Autodesk reiterated its annualized recurring revenue, or ARR, outlook and also raised its revenue and earnings per share guidance for the year, according to KeyBanc.

Investors should consider ARR as "the metric to watch" as it is composed of two components, Garg said:

Pricing/average revenue per subscriber, or ARPS.

Net subscriber adds.

While net subscriber growth is the key to ARR growth, the 24 percent ARR compounded annual growth rate target through fiscal 2020 is "still achievable," the analyst said.

Autodesk's maintenance to subscription, or M2S, program continues to "execute well," and conversions rose from 25 percent in the prior quarter to 33 percent in the third quarter, Garg said. The acceleration in growth implies that customers are converting under the M2S program faster than previously expected.

Price Action

Shares of Autodesk were trading lower by around 12 percent early Wednesday morning.

Related Links:

35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

Photo courtesy of Autodesk.

Latest Ratings for ADSK Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Wedbush Downgrades Outperform Neutral Nov 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Nov 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy View More Analyst Ratings for ADSK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Autodesk Subscribers KeyBanc Capital Markets Maintenance To Subscription Monika GargAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.