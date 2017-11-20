Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) both traded higher Monday after Marvell announced a $6 billion buyout of its smaller counterpart.

The new deal is just the latest in an industry that's red-hot with M&A. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) was already in the process of trying to complete a deal to buy NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) when Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) stepped in and made a buyout offer for Qualcomm. Just last week, Broadcom completed its $5.5 billion takeover of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD).

M&A announcements can provide huge upside for investors overnight, and there seems to be no signs that the consolidation cycle in semiconductors is slowing down. In fact, Broadcom management has said it plans to devote half of its free cash flow to buyouts.

Last month, Nomura analyst Romit Shah compiled a list of potential buyout targets for Broadcom, but many of the companies on his list would make excellent acquisitions for other companies as well (check out Shah's track record here). In fact, three of Shah’s potential targets were Qualcomm, Cavium and Marvell. Here’s a look at some of the others:

Latest Ratings for CAVM Date Firm Action From To Nov 2017 Benchmark Downgrades Buy Hold Nov 2017 KeyBanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2017 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold View More Analyst Ratings for CAVM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Nomura Romit ShahAnalyst Color Long Ideas News M&A Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.