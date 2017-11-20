Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Be Acquisition Targets
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2017 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
8 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Be Acquisition Targets
Related CAVM
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 90 Points; Micronet Enertec Technologies Shares Drop
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Blue Chips In Driver's Seat As IBD 50 Names Shining Again (Investor's Business Daily)
Related MRVL
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Gains 90 Points; Micronet Enertec Technologies Shares Drop
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Blue Chips In Driver's Seat As IBD 50 Names Shining Again (Investor's Business Daily)

Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) and Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) both traded higher Monday after Marvell announced a $6 billion buyout of its smaller counterpart.

The new deal is just the latest in an industry that's red-hot with M&A. QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) was already in the process of trying to complete a deal to buy NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) when Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) stepped in and made a buyout offer for Qualcomm. Just last week, Broadcom completed its $5.5 billion takeover of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD).

M&A announcements can provide huge upside for investors overnight, and there seems to be no signs that the consolidation cycle in semiconductors is slowing down. In fact, Broadcom management has said it plans to devote half of its free cash flow to buyouts.

Last month, Nomura analyst Romit Shah compiled a list of potential buyout targets for Broadcom, but many of the companies on his list would make excellent acquisitions for other companies as well (check out Shah's track record here). In fact, three of Shah’s potential targets were Qualcomm, Cavium and Marvell. Here’s a look at some of the others:

Latest Ratings for CAVM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold
Nov 2017KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
Nov 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for CAVM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Nomura Romit ShahAnalyst Color Long Ideas News M&A Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRCD + AVGO)

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 13: Buffalo Wild Wings, Qualcomm-Broadcom, Brookfield Property-GGP
After Failed Takeover, Vetr Turns Bullish On Broadcom
Alibaba, Coca-Cola, Qualcomm: 'Fast Money' Final Trades
Qualcomm Rejects $130 Billion Broadcom Merger Proposal
Sizing Up The Sizzle In Semiconductor ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TER

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.