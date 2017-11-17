Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

There Could Be 18% Upside Left In Nvidia, Analyst Says
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 17, 2017 1:00pm   Comments
Share:
There Could Be 18% Upside Left In Nvidia, Analyst Says
Related NVDA
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Todd Gordon's Nvidia Options Trade
40 Dividend Stocks Battling Into 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is up 1,760 percent in the past five years, but at least one Wall Street analyst says there’s even more upside ahead.

The Analyst

Canacord Genuity analyst Matthew Ramsay maintains a Buy rating for Nvidia stock and has raised his price target from $225 to $250.

The Thesis

After meeting with Nvidia management at the Supercomputing Conference in Denver, Ramsay said he’s even more confident about Nvidia’s prime positioning in key secular artificial intelligence growth markets. According to Ramsay, Nvidia has plenty of bullish catalysts ahead in 2018.

“In fact, as applications of highly parallel GPU computing expand and developer tools and AI algorithms mature, our positive thesis continues to play out with strong gaming GPU growth expected to continue in Q4/F’18 with the Pascal gaming and Volta datacenter (including Inference) ramps and we believe new trends including deep learning, virtual/augmented reality, and autonomous driving will catalyze new market growth longer-term,” Ramsay said.

Despite all the exciting opportunities, Ramsay said the company’s data center business accounted for 80 percent of the conversation at the conference. Ramsay says if Nvidia captures only half of an accelerated computing market that is half the size of the one Nvidia expects to develop by 2020, it could trigger exceptional revenue growth for the company.

In the autonomous vehicle market, Ramsay projects Level IV and Level V vehicles will contain at least $1,000 of Nvidia content each by 2020.

Price Action

Despite another huge run so far in 2017 Nvidia seems to finish the year on a high note. The stock is up another 2.4 percent in November.

Related Links:

Canaccord Breaks Down The Impact Of AMD's Radeon Exec Jumping Ship To Intel

Bank Of America Thinks AMD Is 'Too Attractive To Ignore'

Latest Ratings for NVDA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Nov 2017BMO CapitalUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
Nov 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NVDA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Canaccord Genuity Matthew RamsayAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Todd Gordon's Nvidia Options Trade
Nvidia Impresses At 2017 Supercomputing Conference, KeyBanc Says
Retail Investors Keep Buying This Market
AMD Has More To Lose Than Nvidia Should Bitcoin Mining Hardware Sales Decline
Long-Time Nvidia Bear Upgrades Stock, Lifts Target To $200
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on NVDA

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.