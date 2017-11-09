Market Overview

Tesla Is To Vehicles What Apple Was To Cell Phones, According To This Analyst
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 09, 2017 12:06pm   Comments
The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone has been one of the most successful products of all time and has created some huge returns for Apple investors over the past decade. According to one analyst, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be on the brink of following in Apple’s footsteps.

The Analyst

Nomura analyst Romit Shah.

The Rating

Nomura maintains a Buy rating and $500 price target for Tesla.

The Thesis

Shah said consumers have major passion for Tesla’s brand, similar to the type of loyalty Apple has inspired in its customers. If anything, Tesla’s branding is even more impressive that Apple’s given the fact that the vast majority of Tesla fans have never even owned a Tesla product.

Shah said the iPhone was such a huge success because it was the best product on the market during the secular shift from PCs to smartphones.

“Similarly, we believe there is a secular shift today from internal combustion engines (ICEs) to electric vehicles and we thing Tesla has the best product,” Shah said.

He said the only thing standing in Tesla’s way is the process of scaling up its business and overcoming any operational roadblocks that may occur along the way. Beyond that, Shah said Tesla’s products position the company for unprecedented long-term revenue growth.

Price Action

Tesla stock has taken a beating since the launch of the Model 3. Tesla has missed its early Model 3 production targets, leaving some investors concerned about future targets as well. Tesla stock is down 17.6 percent in the past three months.

Fintech Lender LendUp Hires Tesla Head Of Financial Services As CFO

The Wall Street Reaction To Tesla's Underwhelming Quarter

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Oct 2017Standpoint ResearchDowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Nomura Romit ShahAnalyst Color Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

