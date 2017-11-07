Fintech Lender LendUp Hires Tesla Head Of Financial Services As CFO

What Happened

LendUp, a fintech loan provider that provides small-dollar loans and credit cards to consumers with subprime credit, has hired former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) head of financial services Bill Donnelly as chief financial officer.

Donnelly’s team helped craft Tesla’s digital direct-to-consumer model, and can bring that experience to a fintech startup

“I find that many of the reasons that I joined Tesla are the same reasons that I am joining LendUp. LendUp is committed to making the world a better place by providing credit to those who find it most difficult to obtain. This is similar to Tesla’s mission of trying to make the world a better place by hastening it’s transition to sustainable energy.”

