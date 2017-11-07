Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Lender LendUp Hires Tesla Head Of Financial Services As CFO
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 07, 2017 2:49pm   Comments
Share:
Fintech Lender LendUp Hires Tesla Head Of Financial Services As CFO

What Happened

LendUp, a fintech loan provider that provides small-dollar loans and credit cards to consumers with subprime credit, has hired former Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) head of financial services Bill Donnelly as chief financial officer.

Why It’s Important

Donnelly’s team helped craft Tesla’s digital direct-to-consumer model, and can bring that experience to a fintech startup

Statement From Donnelly

“I find that many of the reasons that I joined Tesla are the same reasons that I am joining LendUp. LendUp is committed to making the world a better place by providing credit to those who find it most difficult to obtain. This is similar to Tesla’s mission of trying to make the world a better place by hastening it’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Posted-In: Bill Donnelly LendUp TeslaFintech News Management Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + PYPL)

Tesla: An Unexpected Loser In The GOP's Tax Plan
The Companies That Manipulated The Tax System, According To The Paradise Papers
Here's Why Tesla Could Withstand The Shock Of Losing The EV Credit
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Wall Street Reaction To Tesla's Underwhelming Quarter
An Analyst's Key Concern With Tesla's Troublesome Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Partner Center

Valeant Up 17% After Q3 Report

No One Compares To Intel In Global Semiconductor Market Share