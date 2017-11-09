The One Flaw In Twilio's Solid Q3
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) reported third-quarter results Tuesday in which the company lost 8 cents per share on revenue of $100.5 million.
Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to lose 8 cents per share — but on revenue of $92.55 million. Twilio guided its fourth quarter and full-year revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
The Analyst
KeyBanc Capital Markets' Brent Bracelin.
The Rating
Bracelin maintains a Sector Weight rating on Twilio's stock with no assigned price target. (See Bracelin's track record here.)
The Thesis
Twilio reported a "solid" earnings report in which:
- Revenue rose 40.6 percent year-over-year.
- Base revenue (excluding Uber) rose 63 percent.
- New customer revenue rose 17 percent from the prior quarter.
- Total customer count rose 35.6 percent to 46,731.
- Average revenue per user rose 18 percent to $8,000.
The company reported a notable client win with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for authentication and AWS for Pinpoint.
But there was one flaw in Twilio's earnings report, Bracelin said: despite "robust" demand trends, the effect foreign exchange and Uber pricing trends had on the gross margin was a surprise. Specifically, gross margin dipped from 58 percent in the prior quarter to 53 percent. Nevertheless, investors should be "encouraged" by the company's revenue trends, which are expected to "drive a growth recovery" after the first quarter of fiscal 2018, Bracelin said.
Price Action
Shares of Twilio were trading higher by nearly 5 percent during Thursday's pre-market trading session.
Latest Ratings for TWLO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Baird
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Mitsubishi UFJ
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
