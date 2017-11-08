Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sally Beauty Gets A Rating Makeover, Morgan Stanley Downgrades

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2017 12:09pm   Comments
Share:
Sally Beauty Gets A Rating Makeover, Morgan Stanley Downgrades
Related SBH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Snap's Unspectacular Earnings, Twitter 280, Northam Over Gillespie

Beauty retailers, including Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), remain under heavy selling pressure as competition within the beauty space continues to intensify. Investors also have to contend with the prospect of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) entering the beauty space, which adds another potential headwind for the group.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman.

The Rating

Gutman downgraded Sally Beauty's stock rating from Equal-weight to Underweight with a price target slashed from $22 to $15. (See Gutman's track record here.) 

The Thesis

The competitive landscape within the beauty segment is becoming more crowded as large department stores and retailers like Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) are heavily investing in their beauty assortment, Gutman said in the Wednesday downgrade note. Sally Beauty's value offering is "relatively less compelling" compared to its larger rivals, which implies the potential for: 1) "subdued/modestly negative" comps, 2) margin erosion and 3) top-line "stress," Gutman said. 

Morgan Stanley's bearish case for Sally Beauty includes: 1) gross profit headwinds from a loyalty program transition, 2) the lapping of $20 million  in expense savings initiatives and 3) incremental investments in its omni-channel, which boosts spending at the expense of diluting margins.

Price Action

Shares of Sally Beauty fell more than 10 percent Wednesday morning and hit a new 52-week low of $14.22. Shares are also lower by more than 40 percent since the start of 2017.

Related Links:
Fearing Soft Sector Trends, Ulta Beauty Shares Downgraded
Will Amazon Buy Sally Beauty Supply?

Latest Ratings for SBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Oct 2017DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jul 2017DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Beauty Beauty Companies Beauty Stocks Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + SBH)

A Solid Start For The FANG ETF
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 8, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Snap's Unspectacular Earnings, Twitter 280, Northam Over Gillespie
Todd Gordon's Amazon Options Trade
Amid Grocery Delivery Shutdowns, It Appears Even Amazon Cares About Costs
The Robot Fear Index: Alexa, Siri Lure US Into AI Future
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SBH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.