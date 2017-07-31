Fearing Soft Sector Trends, Ulta Beauty Shares Downgraded
Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA)'s nearly 15 percent sell-off over the past month could be the beginning of the stock's longer-term trend, analysts at Oppenheimer said. The firm's Rupesh Parikh downgrades the stock's rating from Outperform to Perform with a price target lowered from $330 to $270.
Ulta's stock weakness could be attributed to the possibility of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) jumping in to the beauty space — but this is only half the story, Parikh said in his downgrade note. The other half of the story is that the beauty market as a whole isn't as strong as many believe it to be.
France-based cosmetics company L'Oreal (L'Oreal SA (ADR) (OTC: LRLCY)) reported its earnings last week, which contained "softer commentary," the analyst explained. For example, the company acknowledged the beauty market in the U.S. is "less than [even] last year due to a much [softer] mass market." The company also said the beauty market has been "amazingly slow since January after a lively market in 2016."
"If our read of L'Oreal's assessment is accurate, this, coupled with increased department store discounting, could suggest a less robust US beauty market," the analyst said.
Based on a revised assessment of a now weaker beauty market, the analyst is predicting decelerating comp trends going forward. Ulta may need to become increasingly promotional, Parikh concluded.
A revised $270 price target assumes Ulta's stock will trade at a 13x multiple on the analyst's fiscal 2018 EBITDA estimate, which is a multiple that is merely in line with its historical average.
Related Links:
For Growth Stocks, Valuation Doesn't Matter... Until It Does
Analyst Sees Opportunity To Buy The Dip In Ulta Beauty, Adds To Conviction List
Latest Ratings for ULTA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2017
|Oppenheimer
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Jul 2017
|Goldman Sachs
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jun 2017
|Guggenheim
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for ULTA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Beauty Beauty Retailers Beauty Stocks retailersAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.