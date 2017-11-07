Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Analyst: Fox Wants To Shed Assets Because It Can't Compete Anymore

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 5:08pm   Comments
Share:
Media Analyst: Fox Wants To Shed Assets Because It Can't Compete Anymore
Related DIS
The New York Times DealBook Conference: What You Should Know
Attention Disney Investors: Don't Forget About Earnings
Stocks Close Lower As Investors Flee To These 2 Sectors (Investor's Business Daily)
Related FOXA
Attention Disney Investors: Don't Forget About Earnings
What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 7
Indexes Ease, But Small Caps Dive; Oprah Smiles As Weight Watchers Shines (Investor's Business Daily)

In a surprising development in the media sector, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) was in talks to sell most of its media and entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). For the time being, talks appear to no longer be ongoing although this could change.

The Analyst

MoffettNathanson's Michael Nathanson.

The Thesis

From a historical point of view, Fox has been the company "looking to buy something" while Disney has historically been a company "looking to get out of something," Nathanson said as a guest on CNBC's "Squawk Box" segment. As such, the reports of a "role reversal" deal was a surprise to many but may go to show that Fox is a "cheap company" with "cheap assets."

But Fox's assets are valued so poorly because it can't compete over the long-term against a company like Disney, he said. As such, the company is better off now being a seller of assets instead of "fighting this fight." Rather, the company should be looking to take itself private with the Murdoch family holding ultimate control.

"It would make sense if you are the Murdoch family," he said. "Go private. Who needs the spotlight? It generates a ton of cash flow. Who wants to deal with [Wall Street analysts] every quarter? It's a pain."

Price Action

Shares of Disney were higher by 1 percent at $101.61 on Tuesday.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox were also up about 1 percent at $27.75.

Related Links:

Attention Disney Investors: Don't Forget About Earnings

Sorry, Mickey: Why This Analyst Is Reducing Disney's Q4 Earnings Projection

Image Credit: 21st Century Fox [Public domain or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for DIS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2017GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DIS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: media media stocks Michael Nathanson MoffetNathansonAnalyst Color CNBC Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + FOXA)

The New York Times DealBook Conference: What You Should Know
Attention Disney Investors: Don't Forget About Earnings
What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 7
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From November 7: Broadcom-Qualcomm, Disney-21st Century Fox, Softbank-Charter
The Fox And The Hound: 21st Century Held M&A Talks With Disney
5 Stocks To Watch Amid The Arrest Of Saudi Investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DIS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.