Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc: TripAdvisor's Quarter Shows Consumers May Have Forgotten The Site's Value

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2017 8:56am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc: TripAdvisor's Quarter Shows Consumers May Have Forgotten The Site's Value
Related TRIP
40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 7

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) reported third-quarter earnings Monday with a 1 cent-per-share earnings beat, but revenue of $439 million fell short of the $451.8 million analysts were expecting. Hotel revenue of $312 million also fell short of the $326.2 million analysts projected. 

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets' Brad Erickson

The Rating

Erickson maintains a Sector Weight rating on Tripadvisor's stock with no assigned price target. (See Erickson's track record here.) 

The Thesis

Tripadvisor's earnings report may have eased some concerns over near-term EBITDA downside, as the company made it clear it's "holding back" on spending, Erickson said in a Monday note. But at the same time, the company's earnings report fell short on various key metrics such as revenue per shopper.

It remains unclear when revenuer per shopper will show signs of growth, Erickson said. The company may need to "reeducate consumers about the value and purpose" of its online travel agency and brand, which unfortunately might prove to be an uphill battle, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Shares of Tripadvisor were trading lower by more than 12 percent early Tuesday morning and are also lower by around 15 percent since the start of 2017.

Related Links:

Priceline, TripAdvisor Crushed Following Q3 Earnings

3 Stocks Moving On Expedia's Q3 Miss

Latest Ratings for TRIP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Oct 2017CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Aug 2017JefferiesDowngradesHoldUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TRIP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brad Erickson KeyBanc Capital Markets Online Travel AgencyAnalyst Color Reiteration Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRIP)

40 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
What We're Talking About On PreMarket Prep For November 7
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Yellen Speech
10 Stocks To Watch For November 7, 2017
12 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Priceline, TripAdvisor Crushed Following Q3 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TRIP

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.