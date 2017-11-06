Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Michael Kors Scores With Strong Q2, But What's The Deal With That Guidance?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Michael Kors Scores With Strong Q2, But What's The Deal With That Guidance?
Related KORS
Michael Kors Catapults After Q2 Beat And Raise
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings Monday, with the retailer saying it's in-line with its Runway 2020 strategic plan. 

Kors shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.01 and were trading higher by more than 13 percent Monday morning. 

The fashion brand's guidance for the fiscal third quarter is "perplexing" after a "strong" Q2, as it implies a notable comp deceleration and margin pressure, Buckingham Research Group's Scott Krasik said in a Monday note. Kors' guidance for the fiscal third quarter is "incomprehensible" and requires additional commentary, Krasik said. (See Krasik's track record here.) 

Buckingham maintains a Neutral rating on Michael Kors' stock with an unchanged $52 price target.

Kors' outlook implies that its fashion brand still resonates with consumers across the world, but the number of consumers who will pay full price for the brand is smaller than it was in the past, the analyst said. Overall growth for the fashion company will prove to be a "challenge" given the "tepid category demand" and overexposure to the wholesale aspect of the business, Krasik said. 

The guidance also implies implies a deceleration in comparable sales at a high single-digit rate, while operating margins were guided 200 basis points below what the analyst had expected. 

Buckingham may turn more constructive on the stock when "we get confidence that sales and margins in FY18 represent trough levels," Krasik said. 

Related Links:

8 Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep

Bag Wars! Why Coach Is A Better Investment Than Michael Kors

Latest Ratings for KORS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2017SusquehannaInitiates Coverage OnPositive
Oct 2017BuckinghamMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2017Canaccord GenuityUpgradesHoldBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for KORS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: fashion fashion companies Michael Kors Scott Krasik The Buckingham Research GroupAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KORS)

Michael Kors Catapults After Q2 Beat And Raise
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Continues, Several IPOs, Notable Conferences On The Docket
8 Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on KORS

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.