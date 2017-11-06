Market Overview

8 Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2017 9:24am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) hit a pre-market high of $11.99. The six-day high is $12.18, which represents resistance.
  • Cavium Inc (NASDAQ: CAVM) hit a pre-market high of $80.18. The former all-time high was $77.42, so that's the only notable level up here.
  • Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) has a former low of the move at $6.05 and a pre-market low of $5.85.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a 2017 low of $55.30.
  • Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) hit a pre-market high of $50.15. The Oct. 23 high was $50.17.
  • Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) had a Friday low of $18.33, which was right near the close at $18.36. Those two numbers indicate support.
  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has three lows under $20, with the low of the move at $19.63. Other than that, the only level down here is the flash crash low of $19.37.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) has a big buy imbalance and is opening into an all-time high. It's got a double top at $37.44 and $37.52.
  • S&P Futures- Hit a high of 2585.50 on Wednesday and Friday, which is an all-time high. The pre-market high is 2484.75.

Watch the show in the video below.

