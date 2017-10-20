Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bag Wars! Why Coach Is A Better Investment Than Michael Kors
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 20, 2017 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Bag Wars! Why Coach Is A Better Investment Than Michael Kors
Related COH
Some Of Coach's Die-Hard Customers Aren't Happy With The Name Change
Coach Is Changing Its Name To...Tapestry?
Hengehold Capital Management Llc Buys WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund, Coach Inc, ... (GuruFocus)
Related KORS
Can Michael Kors Strategic Growth Plan Combat Comps Woes?
29 Top Stock Ideas For October And Beyond

Despite the outcry over Coach Inc (NYSE: COH)'s questionable name change to Tapestry Inc, one analyst is still picking the fashion house over competitor Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS).

Analyst Dylan Carden of William Blair sees opportunity for Coach and long-term headwinds for Michael Kors, asserting that its turnaround initiatives have put an over-reliance on less-proven categories and less-impactful brand elevation maneuvers.

The categories where Michael Kors built its past success – handbags and watches, are expected to decline over the next three years. Management is now focusing on its footwear and its men’s segment to drive future growth.

William Blair maintains a Market Perform rating on Michael Kors.

tipranks.png

Coach on the other hand is further along in its restructuring efforts according to the analyst.

“Coach meanwhile can maintain comp momentum from more substantive renovations and product elevation initiatives with long-term catalysts stemming from portfolio brands and greater margin of safety following the recent sell-off,” said Carden.

Carden continues to stress Coach over Kors and expects the later to experience top line volatility over the long-term, with little valuation impact from the company’s Jimmy Choo acquisition.

“Meanwhile, following the recent sell-off, Coach shares are approaching a valuation floor going back to 2000, with momentum left in the core Coach brand and initial conservatism built into Kate Spade estimates presenting an opportunity,” said Carden.

William Blair maintains an Outperform rating on Coach.

Related Link: Coach Needs Time To 'Digest' Kate Spade, Stock Could Take Time To Adjust

Latest Ratings for COH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BairdMaintainsOutperform
Oct 2017BuckinghamMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for COH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Dylan Carden William BlairAnalyst Color Long Ideas News Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COH + KORS)

Can Michael Kors Strategic Growth Plan Combat Comps Woes?
29 Top Stock Ideas For October And Beyond
10 Most Volatile Stocks Investors Should Know For Q3 Earnings
Some Of Coach's Die-Hard Customers Aren't Happy With The Name Change
Coach Is Changing Its Name To...Tapestry?
Coach Needs Time To 'Digest' Kate Spade, Stock Could Take Time To Adjust
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on COH

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.