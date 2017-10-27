Market Overview

The Pros And Cons Of Twitter's Q3 Beat

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 1:35pm   Comments
The Pros And Cons Of Twitter's Q3 Beat
The Vetr community has downgraded $TWTR to 3-Stars (Vetr)

UBS upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) to Neutral and raised its price target from $14 to $21 after the company reported strong earnings results.

Analyst Eric Sheridan is encouraged by better engagement metrics as Twitter posted its fourth consecutive quarter with a double-digit daily active users growth.

As a result of better than expected earnings, Sheridan now sees Twitter as a stock with better risk-reward. Continued user engagement trends and better than expected margin trend line could lead to more upside. On the other hand, there is going to be a continued debate about short and long-term revenue trends, said Sheridan.

Positives And Negatives

He noticed some positive things, but there were also negatives in the quarter. Increasing DAU growth to 14 percent was one of the key positives in the Q3 earnings results. Sheridan also liked stabilizing ad revs trajectory, with strength in video and focused direct-response products. Self-serve channel returned to growth and effective cost per mille remained stable for the past three quarters, with click-through rate increase offsetting cost per engagement decline. One of the negative issues was 6.5 percent lower Q4 revenue guidance than the Wall Street's consensus. Higher Q4 expenses due to hiring and shifting of expenses from Q3 and lack of upside in monthly active users and the restating of historical MAU measures were also negative.

At time of publication, shares of Twitter were up 4.14 percent at $21.14.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform
Oct 2017BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight
Oct 2017Wells FargoMaintainsMarket Perform

