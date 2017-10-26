Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) pulled a fast one in the third quarter, delivering a surprising earnings beat that sent shares up over 18 percent as the stock surpassed the $20 mark for the first time in three months.

Following the earnings beat, Stifel upgraded Twitter from a Sell to a Hold rating and raised their price target from $12 to $17.

“Twitter showed signs of stability in the third quarter, including steady daily audience growth and rising spend among its largest ad buyers, which could lead to a return to revenue growth by early 2018 when the company faces easing comps,” said Stifel analyst Scott Devitt.

Arguably the most promising metric from the release was daily active users growing double-digits year over year in the quarter, in most of Twitter’s top ad markets.

Although Twitter turned in an EBITDA beat, proving that cost-cutting initiatives are starting to bear fruit, year-over-year revenues continue to decline and a return to sustained double-digit revenue growth may be a tough task.

“A return to sustained double-digit revenue growth, however, likely requires prolonged strength in audience growth, improving ad products that accentuate Twitter’s distinctive platform, advancements in measurement, and a continued flow of unique/engaging content,” said Devitt.

With advertising agencies placing a bigger focus on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Pinterest, the more difficult factor will be assessing whether Twitter’s budget growth will continue to be constrained due to the increased advertising competition.

At time of publication, shares of Twitter were up 19.19 percent at $20.41.

Related Links:

Twitter Pulls A Fast One With Q3 Beat

It's All About Ad Dollars For Twitter This Q3

Latest Ratings for TWTR Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Sell Hold Aug 2017 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Aug 2017 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Initiates Coverage On Hold View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Upgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.