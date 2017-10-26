Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesaro Shares Move Higher On Latest FDA Approval; Analyst Is 'Highly Encouraged'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Tesaro Shares Move Higher On Latest FDA Approval; Analyst Is 'Highly Encouraged'
Related TSRO
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2017
TESARO Announces U.S. FDA Approval of VARUBIÂ® IV for Delayed Nausea and Vomiting Associated ... (GuruFocus)

Shares of TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) were trading higher by nearly 2 percent early Thursday morning after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval to the company's intravenous version of its therapy to treat nausea and vomiting in adults undergoing chemotherapy.

An oral version of the therapy was approved by the FDA back in 2015.

The newly approved therapy, called Varubi will be used in combination with other agents, will cost $295 in a ready to use vial which is in line with what H.C. Wainwright & Co.'s Edward White was modeling. Of particular note, the oral market in the U.S. accounts for around 10 percent of all patients, but the opposite is true in Europe where the IV market is at 90 percent.

A successful IV launch for Tesaro will give the company access to a much greater segment in the U.S. and can over time extend its use to patients receiving chemotherapy regimens, such as cisplatin, carboplatin and other combinations, the analyst wrote. Accordingly, projected sales for 2018 is $73.2 million and will grow to $158.1 million the following year.

tipranks.png

Overall, the analyst is "highly encouraged" by the FDA's approval. White maintains a Buy rating on Tesaro's stock with an unchanged $158 price target.

Related Links:

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

4 Biotech Stocks Initiated At Buy: Acceleron, Tesaro, Mirati, Fate

Latest Ratings for TSRO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight
Oct 2017H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSRO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Biotech Long Ideas News Reiteration FDA Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSRO)

30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 23, 2017
The Week Ahead: Earnings Season Starts In Earnest
4 Biotech Stocks Initiated At Buy: Acceleron, Tesaro, Mirati, Fate
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2017
Attention Biotech Investors, Here's Your PDUFA Primer For October
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TSRO

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.