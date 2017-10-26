30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) rose 18.9 percent to $120.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.

(NASDAQ: BWLD) rose 18.9 percent to $120.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year. Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) rose 11.2 percent to $11.99 in the pre-market trading session. Dynegy shares gained 17.11 percent Wednesday following Wall Street Journal report thatVistra Energy is nearing a deal to buy Dynegy.

(NYSE: DYN) rose 11.2 percent to $11.99 in the pre-market trading session. Dynegy shares gained 17.11 percent Wednesday following Wall Street Journal report thatVistra Energy is nearing a deal to buy Dynegy. Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 9.4 percent to $18.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

(NYSE: TWTR) rose 9.4 percent to $18.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after surging 10.14 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after surging 10.14 percent on Wednesday. MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 7.2 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial achieved both primary endpoints.

(NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 7.2 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial achieved both primary endpoints. TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 6.8 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after announcing positive results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 in patients with MS.

(NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 6.8 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after announcing positive results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 in patients with MS. STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) rose 6.7 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.

(NYSE: STM) rose 6.7 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results. 58.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: WUBA) rose 5.9 percent to $66.73 in pre-market trading, after falling 1.99 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: WUBA) rose 5.9 percent to $66.73 in pre-market trading, after falling 1.99 percent on Wednesday. Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 5.4 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.84 percent on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 5.4 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.84 percent on Wednesday. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 5 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.29 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SMI) rose 5 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.29 percent on Wednesday. TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 4.2 percent to $114.65 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved VARUBI IV for delayed nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.

(NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 4.2 percent to $114.65 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved VARUBI IV for delayed nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy. NTT Docomo Inc (ADR) (NYSE: DCM) rose 3.7 percent to $24.44 in pre-market trading after falling 0.84 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: DCM) rose 3.7 percent to $24.44 in pre-market trading after falling 0.84 percent on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: SAN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $6.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.61 percent on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SAN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $6.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.61 percent on Wednesday. Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 3.3 percent to $24.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9.92 percent on Wednesday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Losers

Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) fell 16.2 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.

(NYSE: NOK) fell 16.2 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly earnings. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 14.2 percent to $28.04 in pre-market trading on a third-quarter earnings miss.

(NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 14.2 percent to $28.04 in pre-market trading on a third-quarter earnings miss. NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 10 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.

(NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 10 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings. TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 9.2 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million.

(NYSE: TAL) shares fell 9.2 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.4 percent to $109.50 in pre-market trading. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.

(NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.4 percent to $109.50 in pre-market trading. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates. Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) fell 6.9 percent to $20.96 in pre-market trading after surging 28.63 percent on Wednesday. Ablynx prices IPO at $17.50 an ADS.

(NASDAQ: ABLX) fell 6.9 percent to $20.96 in pre-market trading after surging 28.63 percent on Wednesday. Ablynx prices IPO at $17.50 an ADS. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 6.8 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading. Crocs is expected to report Q3 results on November 7.

(NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 6.8 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading. Crocs is expected to report Q3 results on November 7. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 6.4 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell.

(NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 6.4 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares fell 6.1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Mellanox reported Q3 earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $225.7 million. JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox from Overweight to Neutral.

(NASDAQ: MLNX) shares fell 6.1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Mellanox reported Q3 earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $225.7 million. JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox from Overweight to Neutral. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 5.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

(NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 5.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) fell 5.8 percent to $48.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q3 results.

(NASDAQ: IART) fell 5.8 percent to $48.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q3 results. Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) fell 5.6 percent to $9.86 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.

(NYSE: BCS) fell 5.6 percent to $9.86 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $16.36 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter for Ataluren's NDA on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $16.36 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter for Ataluren's NDA on Wednesday. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) fell 5.4 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Gilat is projected to release Q3 results on November 14.

(NASDAQ: GILT) fell 5.4 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Gilat is projected to release Q3 results on November 14. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares fell 4.9 percent to $192.82 after the company issued a weak earnings outlook for the fourth quarter.

(NASDAQ: ORLY) shares fell 4.9 percent to $192.82 after the company issued a weak earnings outlook for the fourth quarter. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 4.9 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading after rising 0.92 percent on Wednesday.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket Losers #PreMarket MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.