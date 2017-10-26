30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) rose 18.9 percent to $120.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and raised its forecast for the full year.
- Dynegy Inc. (NYSE: DYN) rose 11.2 percent to $11.99 in the pre-market trading session. Dynegy shares gained 17.11 percent Wednesday following Wall Street Journal report thatVistra Energy is nearing a deal to buy Dynegy.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) rose 9.4 percent to $18.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares rose 7.5 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after surging 10.14 percent on Wednesday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares rose 7.2 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported top-line results from SPRINT-MS Phase 2b trial of MN-166 in progressive MS. The trial achieved both primary endpoints.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 6.8 percent to $8.60 in pre-market trading after announcing positive results from ongoing Phase 2 study of TG-1101 in patients with MS.
- STMicroelectronics NV (ADR) (NYSE: STM) rose 6.7 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- 58.com Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: WUBA) rose 5.9 percent to $66.73 in pre-market trading, after falling 1.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 5.4 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (ADR) (NYSE: SMI) rose 5 percent to $7.16 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.29 percent on Wednesday.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares rose 4.2 percent to $114.65 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that the FDA has approved VARUBI IV for delayed nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.
- NTT Docomo Inc (ADR) (NYSE: DCM) rose 3.7 percent to $24.44 in pre-market trading after falling 0.84 percent on Wednesday.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: SAN) shares rose 3.5 percent to $6.86 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Jupai Holdings Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: JP) rose 3.3 percent to $24.10 in pre-market trading after dipping 9.92 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Nokia Oyj (ADR) (NYSE: NOK) fell 16.2 percent to $5.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported weak quarterly earnings.
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) fell 14.2 percent to $28.04 in pre-market trading on a third-quarter earnings miss.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 10 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- TAL Education Group (ADR) (NYSE: TAL) shares fell 9.2 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading. Tal Education reported Q2 earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.75 million.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 8.4 percent to $109.50 in pre-market trading. Celgene posted upbeat quarterly earnings, while sales missed estimates.
- Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) fell 6.9 percent to $20.96 in pre-market trading after surging 28.63 percent on Wednesday. Ablynx prices IPO at $17.50 an ADS.
- Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) shares fell 6.8 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading. Crocs is expected to report Q3 results on November 7.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 6.4 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded GEE from Neutral to Sell.
- Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares fell 6.1 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Mellanox reported Q3 earnings of $0.71 per share on revenue of $225.7 million. JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox from Overweight to Neutral.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) fell 5.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after posting weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) fell 5.8 percent to $48.00 in the pre-market trading session after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) fell 5.6 percent to $9.86 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares fell 5.4 percent to $16.36 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics received a Complete Response Letter for Ataluren's NDA on Wednesday.
- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT) fell 5.4 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Gilat is projected to release Q3 results on November 14.
- O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares fell 4.9 percent to $192.82 after the company issued a weak earnings outlook for the fourth quarter.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) fell 4.9 percent to $6.26 in pre-market trading after rising 0.92 percent on Wednesday.
