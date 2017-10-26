Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Western Gas Could Outperform Peers In 2018
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Western Gas Could Outperform Peers In 2018
Related WES
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Twitter Beats Estimates, WSJ Goes After Morningstar's Rating System

Citing the bright prospects for Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) in 2018 and beyond, Stifel upgraded shares of the company. The firm said a number of accomplishments in 2017 places the company on track for strong growth into 2018.

As such, the firm upgraded shares of Western Gas from Hold to Buy, while it maintained its $54 price target. The upgrade was premised on the recent pullback and the firm's expectations of robust cash flow growth in 2018 and beyond.

Delving on the milestones in 2017, analysts Selman Akyol and Tim Howard said the company announced a second Delaware Basin complex, two additional processing plants in the DJ Basin, slated for 2019, pressed first water infrastructure into service, converted its preferred units into common stock, settled a deferred dropdown payment with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) and opted to defer conversion of Class C units to 2020 from 2017.

Related Link: Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2017

Thus, the analysts noted that the company completed transactions to strengthen its capital structure, removing equity market requirements in 2017. The analysts expect this to continue well into 2018.

Stifel said the Anadarko support gives it confidence in Western Gas' growth, suggesting that a lifeline is available if the macroenvironment turns sour.

"With robust organic spending, a clean capital structure and highly supportive sponsor, we believe Western is set to outperform peers in 2018 and beyond," Stifel said. The firm believes the company can maintain 7 percent annual distribution growth, with coverage of about 1.1 times.

Latest Ratings for WES

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2017Seaport GlobalInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Apr 2017GuggenheimInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for WES
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Selman AkyolAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC + WES)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: Twitter Beats Estimates, WSJ Goes After Morningstar's Rating System
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: First Jobs Loss In 7 Years, But Unemployment Rate Ticks Lower
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 5
Being Patient With E&P ETFs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on WES

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.