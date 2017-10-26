Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2017
Top Upgrades

  • RBC Capital upgraded Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Regal Entertainment shares gained 0.37 percent to close at $16.41 on Wednesday.
  • Seaport Global upgraded Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) from Neutral to Buy. Crane shares fell 0.98 percent to close at $84.92 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE: AB) from Neutral to Buy. AllianceBernstein shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $25.75 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) from Hold to Buy. Western Gas Partners shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $46.62 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Lear shares climbed 0.47 percent to $172.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Popular Inc (NASDAQ: BPOP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Popular shares gained 5.40 percent to close at $34.16 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Argus upgraded American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) from Hold to Buy. American Campus shares gained 0.24 percent to close at $42.31 on Wednesday.
  • Dougherty & Co upgraded Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ: BWLD) from Neutral to Buy. Buffalo Wild Wings shares climbed 18.49 percent to $119.85 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Overweight to Neutral. Avery Dennison shares rose 5.10 percent to close at $104.05 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James downgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. RPC shares fell 1.31 percent to $21.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: ENT) from Neutral to Sell. Global Eagle Entertainment shares fell 6.36 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Overweight to Neutral. Mellanox shares dropped 8.30 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Buy to Neutral. trivago shares fell 2.16 percent to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) from Outperform to Neutral. Barrick Gold shares fell 0.83 percent to $15.62 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Huntington Bancshares shares declined 0.86 percent to $13.76 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) from Buy to Neutral. Banner shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $62.05 on Wednesday.
  • Janney Capital downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) from Neutral to Sell. Pacira Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.98 percent to $30.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Woodward Inc (NASDAQ: WWD) from Outperform to Perform. Woodward shares declined 1.74 percent to $78.88 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Concert Pharmaceuticals is set to $23. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $16.42 on Wednesday.
  • FBR Capital initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NASDAQ: NXRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for NexPoint Residential Trust is set to $27. NexPoint Residential Trust shares closed at $23.42 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wynn Resorts is set to $163. Wynn Resorts shares closed at $143.51 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage of Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) with a Market Perform rating. Instructure shares closed at $34.10 on Wednesday.
  • FBR Capital initiated coverage on BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE: BRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for BRT Apartments is set to $11.75. BRT Apartments shares closed at $10.20 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioTelemetry is set to $37. BioTelemetry shares closed at $29.45 on Wednesday.

