Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Under Armour's ArmourBox Subscription Service, Reviewed

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 2:21pm   Comments
Share:
Under Armour's ArmourBox Subscription Service, Reviewed
Related
Under Armour Gets A Boost From Skechers Q3 Beat
Just Not Doing It: Look For Nike Shares To Trade Range Bound Ahead Of Investor Day

Could Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA)'s new subscription box service ArmourBox help boost shares higher?

Baird's Jonathan Komp said it's possible, as he maintains an Outperform rating on Under Armour's stock with an unchanged $25 price target after an initial testing of the new service yielded a positive outcome. ArmourBox sends customers four to six items every 30, 60 or 90 days and is the final product of what seems to be multiple years in the making.

Under Armour's new service could be seen as a strategy to differentiate its brand from others that don't offer a similarly tailored service, Komp said in a research report. More important, the service could prove to be an effective tool for acquiring and engaging customers, especially the coveted women's group, by leveraging its growing data capabilities.

The experience was found to be "favorable" and the service is completely risk-free with no return fees. Also, if consumers opt to keep every item in a box they will receive a 20 percent discount on that order.

Finally, Under Armour's long-term outlook remains favorable and a recent slowdown in athletic apparel and footwear sales reflects "temporary disruptions and not deterioration of brand fundamentals," Komp wrote. While the stock does look expensive on a near-term depressed earnings valuation model, the stock is also "reasonable" for investors with a longer-term outlook beyond one year where many financial metrics will normalize while growth and profitability will resume.

At time of publication, shares of Under Armour were down 3.26 percent at $16.91.

Related Links:

Under Armour Bulls Taking 'Needed' Medicine As Guidance Cut For 3rd Time In A Year

Analyst: Under Armour Isn't Cool And It Needs To Be
_______
Image Credit: By Under Armour - http://investor.underarmour.com/investors.cfm, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for UAA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHold
Oct 2017Pivotal ResearchInitiates Coverage OnHold
Sep 2017KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for UAA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Long Ideas Reiteration Sports Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UAA)

Under Armour Gets A Boost From Skechers Q3 Beat
Just Not Doing It: Look For Nike Shares To Trade Range Bound Ahead Of Investor Day
From Nike To Netflix: What Teens Love And Hate In 2017
Under Armour May Soon Have To Decide Which Segments It Can Live Without
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Past Week: Best Buy, Tesla, Under Armour And More
Production Delays In Asia Weighing On Under Armour's Curry 4 Release
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on UAA

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.