William Blair said in an initiation report Thursday Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) is poised to benefit from secular trends and industry disruption.

As such, the firm initiated coverage of Redfin with an Outperform rating.

Analysts Brandon Dobell and Joshua Lamers said the gradual regulatory and lending standard changes, demographic and household formation trends, and persistent job growth should support healthy residential housing activity. That said, the analysts expect volume growth to be only modest.

William Blair sees the technology-based alternative, and 100 percent commission types brokerages to continue to put pressure on traditional brokers. Over the long run, the firm expects the market to bifurcate into high- and low-touch offerings, with commission structures reflecting consumers' perception of value added by realtors.

The firm said Redfin offers a compelling value proposition for consumers, with its focus on market share gains in residential market through technology, Internet marketing and discounted/low commission structures to attract potential home buyers and sellers.

"Continual platform innovation is designed to decrease transactional friction, create consumer loyalty to the brand, and increase lead agent productivity and corporate profitability," the firm added.

On valuation, the firm said investors will pay a sustained premium for Redfin due to its growth trajectory, disrupter status and potential to be a much larger company, with a wider competitive moat.

