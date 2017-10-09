Not Everyone Jumping On The Netflix Bandwagon Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)'s ongoing strength has many investors jumping in on the Netflix bandwagon with at least one exception: Argus' Joseph Bonner.

Bonner maintains a Hold rating on Netflix's stock heading into the company's earnings report next week as the company's recent price increase to its two highest tiered memberships "underscores its strong operational momentum."

In fact, Netflix's price increase could result in many subscribers becoming disappointed and parting ways with their membership although this could prove to be transitory over the longer term. After all, the company is mostly judged on its subscriber acquisition metrics, which may be a near-term negative, especially when factoring in management's upward revised guidance of free cash flow burn in 2017 from $2 billion to $2.0 billion–$2.5 billion.

Also, Netflix hasn't announced any plans for similar price increases in its international business, which represents its "driver of subscription growth."

Meanwhile, Netflix is seeing more competition as rivals are looking to take advantage of the growth in the overall streaming video industry, including those with very deep pockets. Granted, Netflix remains much less expensive than other streaming video providers like DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH)'s Sling at $20 to $45 per month and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s Amazon Prime Video requires an upfront $99 per year payment.

Related Links:

Wall Street Is Mostly Positive On Netflix's Price Hike



Netflix Investor Apathy May Set Up Near-Term Upside; Analyst Raises Target To $225

Latest Ratings for NFLX Date Firm Action From To Oct 2017 Loop Capital Maintains Buy Oct 2017 UBS Maintains Buy Sep 2017 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Outperform View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.