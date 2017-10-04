Analysts at UBS turned incrementally bullish on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) as the company's third quarter guidance appears to be conservative.

Analyst Doug Mitchelson maintains a Buy rating on Netflix's stock with a price target boosted from $190 to $225 after proprietary checks found that subscriber growth seen in the second quarter sustained into the third quarter.

Netflix's third quarter earnings report is projected to show a U.S. net addition of 850,000 (versus a prior estimate of 750,000), the analyst noted. On the international side of the business, the streaming video provider is projected to report a net addition of 3.95 million (versus a prior estimate 3.65 million).

In fact, Netflix's third quarter appears to have been weaker in terms of original content release as the same quarter a year ago saw the debut of "Stranger Things." The current year also featured five fewer dramas and no new "smash hits" as "Ozark" only "did well." From this investors could reasonably conclude that Netflix's growth is being fueled more by its overall breadth of content, strong marketing and solid execution, the analyst suggested.

"Based on the lackluster stock performance this quarter (NFLX -6% vs. post 2Q highs) and investor expectations for an in-line quarter, we see near-term upside to shares if our analysis proves accurate," Mitchelson concluded.

Related Links:

Survey Says Expect A Solid Quarter From Netflix, Boosted By 'Narcos' And 'Ozark'

28% Upside And Chill? Wells Fargo Expects Netflix To Outperform

Image credit: Matthew Keys, Flickr

Latest Ratings for NFLX Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On Outperform Sep 2017 Buckingham Initiates Coverage On Buy Jul 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Doug Mitchelson Netflix InternationalAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.