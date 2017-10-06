Market Overview

Impending Headwinds Blow Walgreens Rating Down To Equal-Weight

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2017 11:56am   Comments
The bullish case for owning Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has come to an end, says analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm's Ricky Goldwasser downgrades Walgreens Boots' stock rating from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target lowered from $95 to $85.

Walgreens is expected to provide guidance on Oct. 25 and it will likely fall below consensus estimates, Goldwasser commented in her downgrade note (see Goldwasser's track record here). Specifically, the company could see an 11- to 14-cent headwind to its earnings per share after it was excluded from Silverscript, Envision and Aetna Medicare preferred networks. In fact, the exclusion could result in 4 to 5 million scripts shifting away from Walgreens' stores and into competitors.

PBM partnerships was once core to Walgreens' bullish thesis and succeeded in driving double-digit EPS growth throughout fiscal 2017, Goldwasser continued. But now rival CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) is also offering its own preferred networks and will take over some market share within the preferred network space.

Accordingly, Walgreens' strength last year could reverse in fiscal 2018 and 2019, the analyst suggested. The company's operating income estimate for fiscal 2018 has now been lowered from $7.872 billion to $7.681 billion and 2019's estimates have also been revised from $8.388 billion to $7.991 billion.

_________
Image Credit: By Jazz Guy - Flickr: A great day in Manhattan, NYC., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for WBA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2017Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Sep 2017Raymond JamesDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Sep 2017RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

