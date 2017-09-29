Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Bull Thesis For Truckers: JB Hunt, Heartland Express, USA Truck Shares Upgraded To Buy
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2017 4:09pm   Comments
Share:
The Bull Thesis For Truckers: JB Hunt, Heartland Express, USA Truck Shares Upgraded To Buy
Related JBHT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Related HTLD
18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2016

The trucking industry may soon enjoy a major uptick in pricing. Despite strong stock performances among trucking stocks of late, Stifel analyst John Larkin saw enough evidence that trucking rate hikes are on the horizon to upgrade J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLD) and USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAK) from Hold to Buy on Thursday.

After speaking with a large group of industry insiders, including carriers, logisticians, shippers, consultants, vendors and investors, Larkin is convinced that contract pricing will soon catch up to rising demand. (See Larkin's track record here.) 

“With an improved pricing outlook versus our previous, more conservative outlook, our thought process suggests that average price increases will materialize to the tune of 5-10 percent (and in some cases above the top of the range) during the next iteration of contract negotiations versus our previous estimates of 1.5-2.5 percent,” Larkin said.

According to Larkin, hurricanes Harvey and Irma added significant demand to an already hot market, and demand from the holiday shopping season will soon pick up as well.

“Due to the timing of the negotiations, we are modeling the price increases to be less visible in 2H17, begin to build through 2018, and become close to fully realized in 3Q18 at which point in time the pricing concessions will become more fully obvious.”

The three upgraded stocks are already up between 33 and 41 percent each in the past year, but Larkin says demand acceleration will pave the way for more upside.

Stifel has a $125 price target for J.B. Hunt, a $28 price target for Heartland Express and a $15 price target for USA Truck.

Related Links:

The Bear Thesis For Truckers: Tesla To Conquer All

Will Q2 Costs Detour JB Hunt From Hitting Full Year Guidance? 

Latest Ratings for JBHT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Jul 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
May 2017JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JBHT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: John Larkin StifelAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTLD + JBHT)

18 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2017
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Wednesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 26
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TSLA
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.