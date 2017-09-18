Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2017 9:20am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • RBC Capital upgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Applied Materials shares gained 0.19 percent to close at $47.14 on Friday.
  • UBS upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy. Caterpillar shares rose 1.51 percent to $123.20 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares rose 7.88 percent to $3.56 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE: PAH) from Hold to Buy. Platform Specialty shares gained 2.95 percent to $11.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Precision Drilling Corp (USA) (NYSE: PDS) from Neutral to Overweight. Precision Drilling shares rose 4.53 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Instructure shares rose 1.57 percent to $32.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) from Sell to Neutral. Infosys shares gained 1.02 percent to $14.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded ASML Holding NV (ADR) (NASDAQ: ASML) from Neutral to Positive. ASML shares rose 1.19 percent to $164.35 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Market Perform to Outperform. BP shares rose 0.16 percent to $36.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded MEDNAX Inc (NYSE: MD) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Mednax shares declined 0.33 percent to close at $42.90 on Friday.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray downgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Underweight. Finish Line shares rose 2.84 percent to close at $10.49 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) from Buy to Neutral. Super Micro Computer shares fell 7.52 percent to close at $23.35 on Friday.
  • Buckingham downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Buy to Neutral. United Continental shares fell 0.50 percent to $59.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Teladoc Inc (NYSE: TDOC) from Outperform to Neutral. Teladoc shares fell 2.84 percent to close at $35.95 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE: REN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Resolute Energy shares fell 0.13 percent to $30.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Taubman Centers shares declined 0.85 percent to close at $52.52 on Friday.
  • Williams Capital downgraded SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) from Buy to Hold. SCANA shares rose 0.37 percent to close at $59.84 on Friday.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ: TCMD) from Buy to Neutral. Tactile Systems shares dropped 3.15 percent to close at $35.63 on Friday.


Top Initiations

  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Papa John's is set to $90. Papa John's shares closed at $72.65 on Friday.
  • Summit Redstone Partners initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for ServiceNow is set to $135. ServiceNow shares closed at $116.11 on Thu Friday rsday.
  • Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for PJT Partners is set to $45. PJT Partners shares closed at $37.39 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc resumed coverage on Appian Corp (NASDAQ: APPN) with a Sector Weight rating. Appian shares closed at $25.79 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Axiom Capital initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (USA) (NYSE: TECK) with a Sell rating. The price target for Teck Resources is set to $16. Teck Resources shares closed at $21.06 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonic is set to $28. Sonic closed at $24.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc reinstated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) with a Sector Weight rating. Atlassian shares closed at $36.15 on Friday.

