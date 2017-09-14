Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Reasons To Invest In Semiconductors, And 5 Of The Best Stocks To Own
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 14, 2017 1:33pm   Comments
Share:
5 Reasons To Invest In Semiconductors, And 5 Of The Best Stocks To Own
Related AMAT
2 Up, 2 Down: Goldman Adjusts Semiconductor Stock Ratings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2017
Semiconductor Industry Upbeat on EUV (GuruFocus)
Related LRCX
Lam Research On The Cusp Of Healthy Chip Industry Environment; Argus Initiates At Buy
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2017
Semiconductor Industry Upbeat on EUV (GuruFocus)

Semiconductor and memory stock valuations have gotten a bit extended in the past couple of years, and the semi-cap equipment market may be on the brink of a deceleration in 2018. But despite these hurdles, KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg says there are plenty of good reasons to be buying semiconductor and memory stocks.

5 Reasons to Buy

In a new report, Twigg said there are five good reasons for semiconductor investors not to fear a slowdown in sales:

    1. Semi-cap stocks are generating impressive free cash flow that could be returned to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.
    2. Stock valuations remain attractive considering the impressive growth many companies are displaying.
    3. The expansion of cloud services, machine learning and big data is providing robust demand.
    4. Inefficient 3D NAND scaling and increasing process complexity will keep semic-cap semand extremely high.
    5. China’s domestic semiconductor production efforts will be inefficient, leaving plenty of opportunity for leading companies.

Related Link: 2 Up, 2 Down: Goldman Adjusts Semiconductor Stock Ratings

tipranks.png

5 Stocks To Buy

In addition to his list of five reasons to buy semi stocks, Twigg also provided a list of his five favorite Outperform-rated stocks to buy:

  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), which has extensive product offerings and a large market, as well as the capacity to generate impressive cash flow. KeyBanc has a $57 price target.
  • Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), which has an excellent management team and trades at a low valuation. KeyBanc has a $202 price target.
  • MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), which has high earnings leverage and potential to outgrow the rest of the group. KeyBanc has a $100 price target.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER), which has the opportunity to grow its cobot revenue to more than $1 billion by 2021. KeyBanc has a $40 price target.
  • Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG), which should be able to maintain steady growth despite a deceleration in capex. KeyBanc has a $30 price target.

Related Link: AMD And Nvidia: How Vulnerable Are They To Cryptocurrency Concerns?

Latest Ratings for AMAT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2017Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
Aug 2017NomuraMaintainsBuy
Aug 2017Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMAT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: KeyBancAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT + ENTG)

2 Up, 2 Down: Goldman Adjusts Semiconductor Stock Ratings
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 13, 2017
Credit Suisse Is 'Most Positive' On Micron Following Semiconductor Conference
Qualcomm Among Most Vulnerable Companies If War Breaks Out Between North And South Korea
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Friday
Applied Materials Surrenders Some Early Gains After Q2 Beat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on AMAT
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.