Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) were trading higher by nearly 3 percent after Thursday's opening bell in reaction to reports that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of itself.

However, investors holding on to Tenet's stock under the assumption the company will be bought out at a notable premium may need to reconsider, at least according to KeyBanc Capital Markets' Jason Gurda.

It is "unlikely" that Tenet Healthcare will sell itself given a high level of debt and lack of interest among potential strategic buyers, Gurda commented in a research report (see his track record here). At a $16 billion enterprise valuation, there are few companies that can even afford the price tag for a slow growth hospital company with possible exceptions being HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) and maybe Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS).

However, HCA's M&A activity has historically focused on expanding in specific geographic regions and buying Tenet Healthcare would result in a significant overlap in several markets, the analyst noted. Also, Universal Health Services may not have an appetite for new M&A deals after adding new debt to its balance sheet.

But what Tenet Healthcare could reasonably oversee to create value for investors is divesting individual hospitals and/or its Conifer subsidiary. Either action would be accretive to Tenet Healthcare's stock and accelerate de-leveraging.

However, it is unclear at this point "how far management is willing to go in breaking up the business."

Latest Ratings for THC Date Firm Action From To Aug 2017 Leerink Swann Maintains Outperform Aug 2017 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral View More Analyst Ratings for THC

