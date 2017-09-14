Tenet Healthcare Said To Be Exploring Sale: How Far Is Management Willing To Go?
Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) were trading higher by nearly 3 percent after Thursday's opening bell in reaction to reports that the company is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of itself.
However, investors holding on to Tenet's stock under the assumption the company will be bought out at a notable premium may need to reconsider, at least according to KeyBanc Capital Markets' Jason Gurda.
It is "unlikely" that Tenet Healthcare will sell itself given a high level of debt and lack of interest among potential strategic buyers, Gurda commented in a research report (see his track record here). At a $16 billion enterprise valuation, there are few companies that can even afford the price tag for a slow growth hospital company with possible exceptions being HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) and maybe Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS).
However, HCA's M&A activity has historically focused on expanding in specific geographic regions and buying Tenet Healthcare would result in a significant overlap in several markets, the analyst noted. Also, Universal Health Services may not have an appetite for new M&A deals after adding new debt to its balance sheet.
But what Tenet Healthcare could reasonably oversee to create value for investors is divesting individual hospitals and/or its Conifer subsidiary. Either action would be accretive to Tenet Healthcare's stock and accelerate de-leveraging.
However, it is unclear at this point "how far management is willing to go in breaking up the business."
Related Links:
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From September 13: Tenet, Potash, Oclaro, Lattice Semiconductor
5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2017
Latest Ratings for THC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2017
|Leerink Swann
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2017
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for THC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Health Care Rumors M&A Analyst Ratings Movers General Best of Benzinga
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.