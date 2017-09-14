Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For September 14, 2017

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2017 4:32am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $9.03 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.08 percent to $52.84 in after-hours trading.
  • United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. United Natural Foods shares surged 6.15 percent to $39.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) reported a $175 million offering of common stock. Array Biopharma shares dropped 9.02 percent to $9.58 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) is exploring options, including a possible sale, Dow Jones reported. Tenet Healthcare shares climbed 11.70 percent to $18.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) disclosed a $120 million share offering of common stock. Epizyme shares declined 4.08 percent to $15.30 in the after-hours trading session.

