4 Stocks Apple's New iPhone Launch Is Most Positive For
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) finally announced the much anticipated details to its new lineup of iPhones Tuesday. While the presentation as a whole was mostly in line with what KeyBanc Capital Markets's John Vinh was expecting, the phone launch could be viewed as a major positive for four suppliers.
Broadcom
The launch of the new iPhones is most positive for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), as the company's exposure to the new phones is excepted to increase 40 percent, Vinh commented in a research report. Also, Broadcom's chips featured in the iPhone will increase from five to eight and is vital to 3D touch, wireless charging and RF capabilities.
Cypress Semiconductor
The inclusion of wireless charging capabilities in the new iPhone is a positive for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY), the analyst noted. In fact, each new iPhone is expected to include 30–40 cents' worth of Cypress' parts.
Integrated Device Technology
Similarly, the inclusion of wireless charging is a positive for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI), Vinh added. While Broadcom is likely the main supplier of wireless charging ICs to Apple, Integrated Device Technology has already secured design wins for Chinese handset makers which are expected to follow Apple's lead in offering wireless charging.
Skyworks
Finally, Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is a winner from the new iPhone and will likely see a double-digit content gain in the phone driven by enhancements to the diversity receive module and MIMO enhancements.
Image Credit: Apple
Latest Ratings for AAPL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Sep 2017
|Nomura
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Nomura
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2017
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
