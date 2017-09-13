Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) finally announced the much anticipated details to its new lineup of iPhones Tuesday. While the presentation as a whole was mostly in line with what KeyBanc Capital Markets's John Vinh was expecting, the phone launch could be viewed as a major positive for four suppliers.

Broadcom

The launch of the new iPhones is most positive for Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO), as the company's exposure to the new phones is excepted to increase 40 percent, Vinh commented in a research report. Also, Broadcom's chips featured in the iPhone will increase from five to eight and is vital to 3D touch, wireless charging and RF capabilities.

Cypress Semiconductor

The inclusion of wireless charging capabilities in the new iPhone is a positive for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY), the analyst noted. In fact, each new iPhone is expected to include 30–40 cents' worth of Cypress' parts.

Integrated Device Technology

Similarly, the inclusion of wireless charging is a positive for Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI), Vinh added. While Broadcom is likely the main supplier of wireless charging ICs to Apple, Integrated Device Technology has already secured design wins for Chinese handset makers which are expected to follow Apple's lead in offering wireless charging.

Skyworks

Finally, Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) is a winner from the new iPhone and will likely see a double-digit content gain in the phone driven by enhancements to the diversity receive module and MIMO enhancements.

Related Links:

Everything You Need To Know About The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

10 Years Later, iPhone X Arrives

_______

Image Credit: Apple

Latest Ratings for AAPL Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: iPhoneAnalyst Color News Events Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.