Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO Tim Cook took the wraps off the company’s newest flagship phone, the iPhone X, marking the 10th anniversary of the iconic, game-changing device, which now features "super retina display" facial recognition to unlock the phone.

Pre-orders will start on Oct. 27 and will ship Nov. 3. The phone, Apple’s most expensive yet, will retail at $999.

As with the newly introduced iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X will have integrated augmented reality features and an edge-to-edge screen. Its “Face ID” feature replaces the “home button” and the phone is water and dust resistant.

Leaks Sort Of Spoiled The Surprise

The new phones will have the first Apple-designed GPU and will run 25 percent faster.

The 64-byte iPhone X with a notch at the top to accommodate the front-facing camera and new Face ID sensors, said Apple executive Phil Schiller. The “Air Power” wireless charger will be available next year on all the phones.

The iPhone X battery will last two hours more than iPhone 7.

The new products were unveiled at the new Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters. Trade magazines had leaked many of the features in recent days, but the announcement still was bound please the die-hard followers.

“Over the past decade, we've pushed forward with innovation after innovation, bringing us to this moment, when we can create devices that are far more intelligent, far more capable, and far more creative than ever before,” Cook said before announcing the iPhone X.

Most of the drama was over the price point. Here’s how the latest flagship compares to previous prices:

iPhone SE: $349

iPhone 6s: $449

iPhone 7: $549

iPhone 8: $699

iPhone 8 Plus: $799

iPhone X: $999

