Here's What's Likely Behind The Rumors Apple's iPhone 8 Will Be Delayed

Just about as soon as the iPhone 8 announcement was made, there has been speculation of a possible production delay.

According to a new report by Rosenblatt Securities, Apple is currently having some issues with the metal frame of the highly anticipated iPhone 8.

While the firm still believes Apple’s expected iPhone launch-date announcement will continue on time, set for Sept. 12, “the official launch will likely be delayed to late-October or later,” said analyst Jun Zhang.

“On the other hand, we do not believe Apple’s component suppliers will be impacted since Apple continues to pull in components as scheduled. We are still trying to assess the impact to production timing and will provide updates as we learn more,” said Zhang.

A delay in the iPhone 8 could give Samsung Electronic (OTC: SSNLF) Note 8 and Huawei’s Mate 10 opportunity to take share, according to the analyst.

This is not the first time the analyst has made predictions about potential errors or delays in iPhone's products.

Rosenblatt Securities maintains a Neutral rating on Apple with a $150 price target.

Related Link: New iPhones Are Not Enough To Keep Apple's Stock Going; It Needs A New Category

Latest Ratings for AAPL Date Firm Action From To Sep 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Nomura Maintains Buy Aug 2017 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Previews Reiteration Events Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.