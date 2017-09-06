Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hurricanes, Energy Prices Prompt Deutsche Bank To Cut Price Targets On Spirit, Delta
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 06, 2017 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Hurricanes, Energy Prices Prompt Deutsche Bank To Cut Price Targets On Spirit, Delta
Related SAVE
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 1, 2017

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) value proposition may be in jeopardy. 

In the face of higher energy prices, geopolitical risks, natural disasters and increasing competition, the low cost carrier may be facing some revenue pressure in the near term.

Spirit management is expecting to take a 1 PP hit from Hurricane Harvey and a 4 PP reduction against prior guidance attributable to “broadening aggressive pricing activity."

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has lowered September quarter earnings estimates from $1.20 to 90 cents per share. The analyst also lowered the full year estimate on the ultra-low cost carrier from $3.85 to $3.00.

Spirit benefits from a nearly deceptive pricing model that it has come under fire for. Other carriers getting competitive in pricing while delivering a superior product could spell doom for the "most hated airline" in the US.

Deutsche Bank lowered its 12-month price target on Spirit from $54 to $42.

“We are using a 14 P/E multiple to derive our PT,” said Linenberg. “This is below the low end of the 15x-20x P/E range typical for profitable, growth-oriented, high return ultra-low cost carriers/low cost carriers.”

Fuel price volatility remains a threat to any airline, but Spirit appears to be more price sensitive to fluctuations. With Hurricane Harvey devastating one of the largest fuel refinery regions in the country, and Hurricane Irma on the way, energy prices are on their way up.

Every 10 percent increase in fuel, impacts Spirit’s 2017E EPS by 55 cents, according to Deutsche Bank's model. By the same move, Delta’s EPS is impacted by 50 cents. The bank lowered its estimates and price target on Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $62 to $59.

Latest Ratings for SAVE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2017Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight
Aug 2017JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for SAVE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Deutsche Bank Michael LinenbergAnalyst Color Price Target Travel Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAL + SAVE)

25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Here's Why Warren Buffett Invested in Southwest Airlines
This ETF Could Take Off In September
Watch These 8 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Delta Air Lines, Pandora And Adobe
Delta Air Lines: A Winner Among Legacy Carriers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on SAVE
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.